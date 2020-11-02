Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sogou Inc.    SOGO

SOGOU INC.

(SOGO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sogou : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 12:01am EST

BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Monday, November 16, 2020, before U.S. market hours.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) is an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry. With a mission to make it easy to communicate and get information, Sogou has grown to become the second-largest search engine by mobile queries and the fourth largest internet company by MAU in China. Sogou has a wide range of innovative products and services, including the Sogou Input Method, which is the largest Chinese language input software for both mobile and PC. Sogou is also at the forefront of AI development and has made significant breakthroughs in voice and image technologies, machine translation, and Q&A, which have been successfully integrated into our products and services.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

Jessie Zheng
Sogou Investor Relations
Tel: +86 10 5689 8068
Email: ir@sogou-inc.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Serena Liu
Sogou Public Relations
Tel: +86 10 5689 9999 (61958)
Email: press@sogou-inc.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sogou-to-report-third-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-november-16-2020-301164528.html

SOURCE Sogou Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOGOU INC.
12:01aSOGOU : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020
PR
10/14SOGOU : Wins Grand Prize at MIND News Recommendation Competition
PR
09/29SOGOU : Thinking about buying stock in Nokia, Lonestar Resources, Fortress Biote..
PR
09/29Tencent to take China's Sogou private in $3.5 billion deal
RE
09/29Tencent to take China's Sogou private in $3.5 billion deal
RE
09/29Sogou Agrees to Tencent Buyout
DJ
08/13SOGOU : Ranks Top in DNS Challenge at Interspeech 2020
PR
08/11SOGOU : Hires Financial Adviser as Board Reviews Tencent Offer
DJ
08/10SOGOU : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10SOGOU : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group