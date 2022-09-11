Sohar International Bank SAOG : Prospectus for Sohar International Bank SAOG

Investor due diligence Prior to making any decision as to whether to subscribe to the Issue, prospective Applicants should read this Prospectus in its entirety. In making an investment decision, prospective Applicants must rely upon their own examination of the terms of this Prospectus and the risks involved in making an investment. Restrictions on distribution of this Prospectus The distribution of this Prospectus and the Issue may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by law or may be subject to prior regulatoryapprovals.This Prospectus does not constitute an offer or an invitation by or on behalf of the Bank to any person in any jurisdiction outside Oman to purchase any of the Offer Shares where such offer or invitation would be unlawful. The Bank and the Issue Manager require persons into whose possession this Prospectus comes, to inform them of and observe, all such restrictions. None of the Bank or the Issue Manager accept any legal responsibility for anyviolation of any such restrictions on the sale, offer to sell or solicitation to subscribe for Offer Shares by any person, whether or not a prospective Applicant, in any jurisdiction outside Oman where such sale, offer to sell or solicitation to subscribe would be unlawful. Restrictions on use of information contained in this Prospectus The information contained in this Prospectus may not be published, duplicated, copied or disclosed in whole or in part or otherwise used for any purpose other than in connection with the Issue, without the prior written approval of the Bank and the Issue Manager other than the purpose it has been issued for. Disclaimer of implied warranties Save and except as required underapplicable lawand regulations, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by the Bank or the Issue Manager, or any of their respective directors, managers, accountants, advisers, lawyers, employees or any other person as to the completeness of the contents of this Prospectus; or of any other document or information supplied at any time in connection with

the Issue; or that any such document has remained unchanged after the issue thereof. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This Prospectus may contain certain "forward- looking statements". These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including terms such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "objective", "plan", "project", "shall", "will", "will continue", "will pursue", their negative, or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe the Bank's strategies, objectives, plans or goals are also forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual outcomes, including among other things, the Bank's result of operations, financial condition, cash flows, liquidity, financial projections and growth to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward- looking statement. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Bank's expectations include but are not limited to: inability to estimate future performance;

inability of the Bank to meet its debt service obligations;

inability of the Bank to meet its payment obligations;

certain financing and/or operational and maintenance risks; access to adequate insurance to cover all potential losses;

change in monetary and/or interest policies of Oman, local and/or international inflation, local and/or international interest rates;

fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, equity prices or other rates or prices; • the performance of the financial markets in Oman; general political, economic and business conditions in Oman which may have an impact on the Bank's business activities;

changes in laws and/or regulation and/or

conditions that may have a bearing on the position of the Bank's clients, and/or suppliers, or the banking sector in Oman; and increased competition in the banking sector in Oman changes in the economic and/or financial conditions of the Bank's clients, suppliers and the banking sector. By their nature, certain market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. As a result, actual future gains or losses could be materially different from those that have been estimated. None of the Bank or the Issue Manager or any of their respective affiliates have any obligation to update or otherwise revise any statements in this Prospectus to reflect circumstances arising after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of underlying events, even if the underlying assumptions do not come to fruition or differ in actuality. The above list is not exhaustive and for a further discussion of factors that could cause actual results to differ, see the Chapter on Risk Factors of this Prospectus. The Bank will adhere to the disclosure rules and regulations issued by the CMA, which includes making timely disclosure regarding the Bank's results of operation. The Bank advises investors to track the information or announcements made by it through the MSX website at www.msx.om. PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL, INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA Financial Data Unless stated otherwise, the financial data in this Prospectus is derived from the Bank's audited financial statements or its unaudited interim financial statements, in each case prepared in accordance with IFRS. Copies of the financial statements are available on MSX website or on the Bank's website. The Bank's financial year commences on 1 January and ends on 31 December. In this Prospectus, any discrepancy in any table between the total and the sum of the relevant amounts listed is due to rounding.