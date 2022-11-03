Sohar International Bank SAOG : Q3 Capital disclosureQ2 Capital disclosureQ1 Capital disclosure
BANK SOHAR SAOG
RECONCILIATION TEMPLATE - AS OF Sep'22
Step 1 :
( RO '000 )
Balance sheet as in
Under regulatory
published financial
scope of consolidation
statements
As at Sep'22
As at Sep'22
Assets
Cash and balances with Central Bank of Oman
83,751
83,745
Certificates of deposit
-
Due from banks
281,093
281,093
Loans and advances
2,796,565
2,796,565
Investments in securities
874,905
874,905
Loans and advances to banks
-
Property and equipment
50,456
50,456
Deferred tax assets
-
Other assets
161,414
161,420
Total assets
4,248,184
4,248,184
Liabilities
Due to banks
738,862
738,862
Customer deposits
2,625,979
2,625,979
Certificates of deposit
-
Current and deferred tax liabilities
-
Other liabilities
189,304
189,304
Subordinated Debts
35,654
35,654
Compulsory Convertible bonds
-
-
Total liabilities
3,589,799
3,589,799
Shareholders' Equity
Paid-up share capital
455,355
455,355
Share premium
18,038
18,038
Legal reserve
34,389
34,389
General reserve
988
988
Retained earnings
16,645
16,645
Cumulative changes in fair value of investments
(494)
(494)
Subordinated debt reserve
28,000
28,000
Impairment reserve
5,464
5,464
Special Reserve
-
Perpetual Tier 1 Capital Securities
100,000
100,000
Total shareholders' equity
658,385
658,385
Total liability and shareholders' funds
4,248,184
4,248,184
BANK SOHAR SAOG
RECONCILIATION TEMPLATE - AS OF Sep'22
Step 2 :
( RO '000 )
Balance sheet as in
Under regulatory
Reference
published financial
scope
statements
of consolidation
As at Sep'22
As at Sep'22
Assets
Cash and balances with CBO
83,751
83,745
Balance with banks and money at call and short notice
281,093
281,093
Investments :
874,905
874,905
Of which Held to Maturity
358,980
358,980
Out of investments in Held to
Maturity:
Investments in subsidiaries
NA
NA
Investments in Associates and
NA
NA
Joint Ventures
Of which Available for Sale
420,541
420,541
NA
NA
Out of investments in Available for Sale :
Investments in Subsidiaries
Investments in Associates and
NA
NA
Joint Ventures
Held for Trading
95,386
95,386
Loans and advances
2,796,565
2,796,565
Of which :
Loans and advances to domestic
-
-
banks
Loans and advances to non-resident
-
-
banks
Loans and advances to domestic
2,369,457
2,369,457
customers
Loans and advances to non-resident
-
-
Customers for domestic operations
Loans and advances to non-resident
-
-
Customers for operations abroad
Loans and advances to SMEs
91,096
91,096
Financing from Islamic banking window
336,012
336,012
Fixed assets
50,456
50,456
Other assets
161,414
161,420
of which:
Goodwill and intangible assets
Out of which:
goodwill
-
-
Other intangibles (excluding
-
-
MSRs)
Deferred tax assets
-
-
Goodwill on consolidation
-
-
Debit balance in Profit & Loss
-
-
account
Total Assets
4,248,184
4,248,184
Capital & Liabilities
Paid-up Capital
473,393
473,393
Of which:
Amount eligible for CET1
473,393
473,393
Amount eligible for AT1
100,000
100,000
Reserves & Surplus
84,992
84,992
Out of which
Retained earnings*
16,645
16,645
b
Other Reserves
68,841
68,841
Cumulative changes in fair value of investments
(494)
(494)
Out of which :
Losses from fair value of investments
-
a
Gains from fair value of investments
-
Haircut of 55% on Gains
-
Total Capital
558,385
558,385
Deposits :
2,625,979
2,625,979
Of which:
Deposits from banks
-
-
Customer deposits
2,248,680
2,248,680
Deposits of Islamic Banking window
377,299
377,299
Other deposits(please specify)
-
-
Borrowings
738,862
738,862
Of which: From CBO
-
-
From banks
738,862
738,862
From other institutions &
-
-
agencies
Borrowings in the form of bonds, Debentures and sukuks
-
-
Others (Subordinated debt)
35,654
35,654
Other liabilities & provisions**
189,304
189,304
Of which:
Out of which : DTLs related to Investments
-
Out of which : DTAs related to Investments
-
Out of which : DTLs related to Fixed Assets
-
DTLs related to goodwill
-
-
DTLs related to intangible assets
-
-
TOTAL
4,148,184
4,148,184
BANK SOHAR SAOG
RECONCILIATION TEMPLATE - AS OF Sep'22
Step 3 :
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
Component of regulatory
Source based on reference
capital reported by bank
numbers/letters of the balance
sheet under the regulatory scope of
consolidation from step 2
1
Directly issued
473,393
qualifying common share (and equivalent
for non- joint stock companies) capital plus
related stock surplus
2
Retained earnings
(11,441)
b
3
Accumulated other comprehensive income
63,377
(and other reserves)
4
Directly issued capital subject to phase out
-
from
CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock
companies)
5
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries
-
and held by third parties (amount allowed in
group CET1)
6
Common Equity Tier 1
525,329
capital before regulatory adjustments
7
Prudential valuation
-
adjustments
8
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
-
9
Losses from fair value of investments
(494)
a
10
DTA related to Investments
-
11
Common Equity Tier 1
524,835
capital (CET1)
SOHAR INTERNATIONAL SAOG
MAIN FEATURES TEMPLATE OF CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS - as of September 2022
1
Issuer
SOHAR INTERNATIONAL
SOHAR INTERNATIONAL
SOHAR INTERNATIONAL
2
Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or
ISIN OM0000003398
ISIN OM0000007605
Bloomberg identifier for private placement)
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Banking Law of Oman
Banking Law of Oman / Commercial
Banking Law of Oman / Commercial
Regulatory treatment
Companies Law
Companies Law
4
Transitional Basel III rules
NA
NA
NA
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Tier 2
Common Equity Tier 1
Additional Tier 1
6
Eligible at solo/group/group & solo
Solo
Solo
Solo
7
Instrument type (types to be specified by
Subordinated Debt
Equity Shares
Prepetual Capital Securities
each jurisdiction)
8
Amount recognised in regulatory capital
OMR 35 Million
OMR 455.355 Million
OMR 100 Million
(Currency in mil, as of most recent reporting date)
9
Par value of instrument
OMR 35 Million
OMR 455.355 Million
OMR 100 Million
10
Accounting classification
Liability - amortised cost
Shareholder's Equity
Shareholder's Equity
11
Original date of issuance
Started issuance from 25th May 2016
03-Jan-07
14-Mar-19
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
Perpetual
Perpetual
13
Original maturity date
7 years from date of allotment
NA
NA
First maturity on 25th Jul 2023
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory
No
NA
Yes
approval
15
Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption
Not callable
NA
First call date i.e 5th anniversary
amount
from the date of issue, at bank's
sole discretion or if directed to do
so by the CBO at an early
redemption amount
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable
Not callable
NA
Every fifth anniversary thereafter
after the first call date
Coupons / dividends
17
Fixed or floating dividend/coupon
Fixed
NA
Floating coupon
18
Coupon rate and any related index
7.00% p.a.
NA
7.50% & every 5 year reset
19
Existence of a dividend stopper
No
NO
NO
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary
Mandatory
Fully discretionary
Fully discretionary, payable out of
or mandatory
distributable items
21
Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem
No
NO
NO
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
Noncumulative
Noncumulative
Noncumulative
23
Convertible or non-convertible
Nonconvertible
Non-convertible
Non-convertible
30
Write-down feature
No
NO
NO
31
If write-down,write-down trigger(s)
NA
NA
NA
32
If write-down, full or partial
NA
NA
NA
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary
NA
NA
NA
34
If temporary write-down, description of
NA
NA
NA
write-up mechanism
35
Position in subordination hierarchy in
Subordinated to all Senior liabilities.
Subordinated to the Compulsorily
Subordinated to the Compulsorily
liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to
Currently, subordinated to fixed
Convertible bonds issued by the Bank
Convertible bonds issued by the
instrument)
deposits
Bank & subordinated loans
36
Non-compliant transitioned features
NO
NO
NO
37
If yes, specify non-compliant features
NA
NA
NA
Basel III common disclosure template to be used during the transition of regulatory adjustments
(Please fill in only the cells highlighted in green with numbers and those in yellow with comments, if any)
AMOUNTS
SUBJECT TO PRE-
BASEL III
RO '000
TREATMENT
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves
1
Directly issued qualifying common share capital (and equivalent for non-joint stock companies)
473,393
plus related stock surplus
2
Retained earnings
(11,441)
3
Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)
63,377
4
Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock
-
companies)
Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2018
-
5
Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group
-
-
CET1)
6
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
525,329
Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
7
Prudential valuation adjustments
517
-
8
Goodwill (net of related tax liability)
-
-
9
Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
-
-
10
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary
-
-
differences (net of related tax liability)
11
Cash-flow hedge reserve
-
-
12
Shortfall of provisions to expected losses
-
-
13
Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 14.9 of CP-1)
-
-
14
Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities.
-
-
15
Defined-benefit pension fund net assets
-
-
16
Investments in own shares (if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)
-
-
17
Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity
-
-
18
Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside
-
-
the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not
own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10% threshold)
19
Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities
-
-
that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount
above 10% threshold)
20
Mortgage Servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)
-
-
21
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of
-
-
related tax liability)
22
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold
-
-
23
of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials
-
-
24
of which: mortgage servicing rights
-
-
25
of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences
-
-
26
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
-
REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF
AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT
Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]
-
-
Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]
-
-
Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]
-
-
27
Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1
-
and Tier 2 to cover deductions
28
Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1
517
29
Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)
524,812
Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments
30
Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus
100,000
31
of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards
5
100,000
32
of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards
6
-
33
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1
-
34
Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by
-
subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group AT1)
35
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
-
36
Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments
100,000
Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments
37
Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
-
38
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments
-
-
39
Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside
-
-
the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not
own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above 10%
threshold)
40
Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are
-
-
outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)
41
National specific regulatory adjustments
-
REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO ADDITIONAL TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF
AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT
Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]
-
Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]
-
Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]
-
42
Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions
-
43
Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital
-
44
Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)
100,000
45
Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)
624,812
Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions
46
Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus
47
Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2
-
48
Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by
10
subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2)
49
of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out
