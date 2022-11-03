Advanced search
    BKSB   OM0000003398

SOHAR INTERNATIONAL BANK SAOG

(BKSB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2022-11-01
0.0960 OMR    0.00%
Sohar International Bank SAOG : Q3 Capital disclosureQ2 Capital disclosureQ1 Capital disclosure

11/03/2022 | 04:45am EDT
BANK SOHAR SAOG

RECONCILIATION TEMPLATE - AS OF Sep'22

Step 1 :

( RO '000 )

Balance sheet as in

Under regulatory

published financial

scope of consolidation

statements

As at Sep'22

As at Sep'22

Assets

Cash and balances with Central Bank of Oman

83,751

83,745

Certificates of deposit

-

Due from banks

281,093

281,093

Loans and advances

2,796,565

2,796,565

Investments in securities

874,905

874,905

Loans and advances to banks

-

Property and equipment

50,456

50,456

Deferred tax assets

-

Other assets

161,414

161,420

Total assets

4,248,184

4,248,184

Liabilities

Due to banks

738,862

738,862

Customer deposits

2,625,979

2,625,979

Certificates of deposit

-

Current and deferred tax liabilities

-

Other liabilities

189,304

189,304

Subordinated Debts

35,654

35,654

Compulsory Convertible bonds

-

-

Total liabilities

3,589,799

3,589,799

Shareholders' Equity

Paid-up share capital

455,355

455,355

Share premium

18,038

18,038

Legal reserve

34,389

34,389

General reserve

988

988

Retained earnings

16,645

16,645

Cumulative changes in fair value of investments

(494)

(494)

Subordinated debt reserve

28,000

28,000

Impairment reserve

5,464

5,464

Special Reserve

-

Perpetual Tier 1 Capital Securities

100,000

100,000

Total shareholders' equity

658,385

658,385

Total liability and shareholders' funds

4,248,184

4,248,184

BANK SOHAR SAOG

RECONCILIATION TEMPLATE - AS OF Sep'22

Step 2 :

( RO '000 )

Balance sheet as in

Under regulatory

Reference

published financial

scope

statements

of consolidation

As at Sep'22

As at Sep'22

Assets

Cash and balances with CBO

83,751

83,745

Balance with banks and money at call and short notice

281,093

281,093

Investments :

874,905

874,905

Of which Held to Maturity

358,980

358,980

Out of investments in Held to

Maturity:

Investments in subsidiaries

NA

NA

Investments in Associates and

NA

NA

Joint Ventures

Of which Available for Sale

420,541

420,541

NA

NA

Out of investments in Available for Sale :

Investments in Subsidiaries

Investments in Associates and

NA

NA

Joint Ventures

Held for Trading

95,386

95,386

Loans and advances

2,796,565

2,796,565

Of which :

Loans and advances to domestic

-

-

banks

Loans and advances to non-resident

-

-

banks

Loans and advances to domestic

2,369,457

2,369,457

customers

Loans and advances to non-resident

-

-

Customers for domestic operations

Loans and advances to non-resident

-

-

Customers for operations abroad

Loans and advances to SMEs

91,096

91,096

Financing from Islamic banking window

336,012

336,012

Fixed assets

50,456

50,456

Other assets

161,414

161,420

of which:

Goodwill and intangible assets

Out of which:

goodwill

-

-

Other intangibles (excluding

-

-

MSRs)

Deferred tax assets

-

-

Goodwill on consolidation

-

-

Debit balance in Profit & Loss

-

-

account

Total Assets

4,248,184

4,248,184

Capital & Liabilities

Paid-up Capital

473,393

473,393

Of which:

Amount eligible for CET1

473,393

473,393

Amount eligible for AT1

100,000

100,000

Reserves & Surplus

84,992

84,992

Out of which

Retained earnings*

16,645

16,645

b

Other Reserves

68,841

68,841

Cumulative changes in fair value of investments

(494)

(494)

Out of which :

Losses from fair value of investments

-

a

Gains from fair value of investments

-

Haircut of 55% on Gains

-

Total Capital

558,385

558,385

Deposits :

2,625,979

2,625,979

Of which:

Deposits from banks

-

-

Customer deposits

2,248,680

2,248,680

Deposits of Islamic Banking window

377,299

377,299

Other deposits(please specify)

-

-

Borrowings

738,862

738,862

Of which: From CBO

-

-

From banks

738,862

738,862

From other institutions &

-

-

agencies

Borrowings in the form of bonds, Debentures and sukuks

-

-

Others (Subordinated debt)

35,654

35,654

Other liabilities & provisions**

189,304

189,304

Of which:

Out of which : DTLs related to Investments

-

Out of which : DTAs related to Investments

-

Out of which : DTLs related to Fixed Assets

-

DTLs related to goodwill

-

-

DTLs related to intangible assets

-

-

TOTAL

4,148,184

4,148,184

BANK SOHAR SAOG

RECONCILIATION TEMPLATE - AS OF Sep'22

Step 3 :

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

Component of regulatory

Source based on reference

capital reported by bank

numbers/letters of the balance

sheet under the regulatory scope of

consolidation from step 2

1

Directly issued

473,393

qualifying common share (and equivalent

for non- joint stock companies) capital plus

related stock surplus

2

Retained earnings

(11,441)

b

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income

63,377

(and other reserves)

4

Directly issued capital subject to phase out

-

from

CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock

companies)

5

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries

-

and held by third parties (amount allowed in

group CET1)

6

Common Equity Tier 1

525,329

capital before regulatory adjustments

7

Prudential valuation

-

adjustments

8

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

-

9

Losses from fair value of investments

(494)

a

10

DTA related to Investments

-

11

Common Equity Tier 1

524,835

capital (CET1)

SOHAR INTERNATIONAL SAOG

MAIN FEATURES TEMPLATE OF CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS - as of September 2022

1

Issuer

SOHAR INTERNATIONAL

SOHAR INTERNATIONAL

SOHAR INTERNATIONAL

2

Unique identifier (eg CUSIP, ISIN or

ISIN OM0000003398

ISIN OM0000007605

Bloomberg identifier for private placement)

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Banking Law of Oman

Banking Law of Oman / Commercial

Banking Law of Oman / Commercial

Regulatory treatment

Companies Law

Companies Law

4

Transitional Basel III rules

NA

NA

NA

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Tier 2

Common Equity Tier 1

Additional Tier 1

6

Eligible at solo/group/group & solo

Solo

Solo

Solo

7

Instrument type (types to be specified by

Subordinated Debt

Equity Shares

Prepetual Capital Securities

each jurisdiction)

8

Amount recognised in regulatory capital

OMR 35 Million

OMR 455.355 Million

OMR 100 Million

(Currency in mil, as of most recent reporting date)

9

Par value of instrument

OMR 35 Million

OMR 455.355 Million

OMR 100 Million

10

Accounting classification

Liability - amortised cost

Shareholder's Equity

Shareholder's Equity

11

Original date of issuance

Started issuance from 25th May 2016

03-Jan-07

14-Mar-19

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

Perpetual

Perpetual

13

Original maturity date

7 years from date of allotment

NA

NA

First maturity on 25th Jul 2023

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory

No

NA

Yes

approval

15

Optional call date, contingent call dates and redemption

Not callable

NA

First call date i.e 5th anniversary

amount

from the date of issue, at bank's

sole discretion or if directed to do

so by the CBO at an early

redemption amount

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable

Not callable

NA

Every fifth anniversary thereafter

after the first call date

Coupons / dividends

17

Fixed or floating dividend/coupon

Fixed

NA

Floating coupon

18

Coupon rate and any related index

7.00% p.a.

NA

7.50% & every 5 year reset

19

Existence of a dividend stopper

No

NO

NO

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary

Mandatory

Fully discretionary

Fully discretionary, payable out of

or mandatory

distributable items

21

Existence of step up or other incentive to redeem

No

NO

NO

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

Noncumulative

Noncumulative

Noncumulative

23

Convertible or non-convertible

Nonconvertible

Non-convertible

Non-convertible

30

Write-down feature

No

NO

NO

31

If write-down,write-down trigger(s)

NA

NA

NA

32

If write-down, full or partial

NA

NA

NA

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary

NA

NA

NA

34

If temporary write-down, description of

NA

NA

NA

write-up mechanism

35

Position in subordination hierarchy in

Subordinated to all Senior liabilities.

Subordinated to the Compulsorily

Subordinated to the Compulsorily

liquidation (specify instrument type immediately senior to

Currently, subordinated to fixed

Convertible bonds issued by the Bank

Convertible bonds issued by the

instrument)

deposits

Bank & subordinated loans

36

Non-compliant transitioned features

NO

NO

NO

37

If yes, specify non-compliant features

NA

NA

NA

Basel III common disclosure template to be used during the transition of regulatory adjustments

(Please fill in only the cells highlighted in green with numbers and those in yellow with comments, if any)

AMOUNTS

SUBJECT TO PRE-

BASEL III

RO '000

TREATMENT

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

1

Directly issued qualifying common share capital (and equivalent for non-joint stock companies)

473,393

plus related stock surplus

2

Retained earnings

(11,441)

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves)

63,377

4

Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock

-

companies)

Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2018

-

5

Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group

-

-

CET1)

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

525,329

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7

Prudential valuation adjustments

517

-

8

Goodwill (net of related tax liability)

-

-

9

Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

-

-

10

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary

-

-

differences (net of related tax liability)

11

Cash-flow hedge reserve

-

-

12

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

-

-

13

Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 14.9 of CP-1)

-

-

14

Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities.

-

-

15

Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

-

-

16

Investments in own shares (if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)

-

-

17

Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity

-

-

18

Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside

-

-

the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not

own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10% threshold)

19

Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities

-

-

that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount

above 10% threshold)

20

Mortgage Servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold)

-

-

21

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of

-

-

related tax liability)

22

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold

-

-

23

of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials

-

-

24

of which: mortgage servicing rights

-

-

25

of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences

-

-

26

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

-

REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF

AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

-

-

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

-

-

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

-

-

27

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1

-

and Tier 2 to cover deductions

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1

517

29

Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1)

524,812

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

30

Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus

100,000

31

of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 5

100,000

32

of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards 6

-

33

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1

-

34

Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by

-

subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group AT1)

35

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

-

36

Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments

100,000

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

37

Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

-

38

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments

-

-

39

Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside

-

-

the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not

own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above 10%

threshold)

40

Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are

-

-

outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

41

National specific regulatory adjustments

-

REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO ADDITIONAL TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF

AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

-

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

-

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

-

42

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions

-

43

Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital

-

44

Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1)

100,000

45

Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1)

624,812

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

46

Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus

47

Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2

-

48

Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by

10

subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2)

49

of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sohar International Bank SAOG published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:44:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
