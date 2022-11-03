Sohar International Bank SAOG : Q3 Capital disclosureQ2 Capital disclosureQ1 Capital disclosure

Basel III common disclosure template to be used during the transition of regulatory adjustments

AMOUNTS

SUBJECT TO PRE-

BASEL III

RO '000 TREATMENT

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: instruments and reserves

1 Directly issued qualifying common share capital (and equivalent for non-joint stock companies) 473,393

plus related stock surplus

2 Retained earnings (11,441)

3 Accumulated other comprehensive income (and other reserves) 63,377

4 Directly issued capital subject to phase out from CET1 (only applicable to non-joint stock -

companies)

Public sector capital injections grandfathered until 1 January 2018 -

5 Common share capital issued by subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group - -

CET1)

6 Common Equity Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 525,329

Common Equity Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

7 Prudential valuation adjustments 517 -

8 Goodwill (net of related tax liability) - -

9 Other intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability) - -

10 Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability excluding those arising from temporary - -

differences (net of related tax liability)

11 Cash-flow hedge reserve - -

12 Shortfall of provisions to expected losses - -

13 Securitisation gain on sale (as set out in paragraph 14.9 of CP-1) - -

14 Gains and losses due to changes in own credit risk on fair valued liabilities. - -

15 Defined-benefit pension fund net assets - -

16 Investments in own shares (if not already netted off paid-in capital on reported balance sheet) - -

17 Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity - -

18 Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside - -

the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not

own more than 10% of the issued share capital (amount above 10% threshold)

19 Significant investments in the common stock of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities - -

that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions (amount

above 10% threshold)

20 Mortgage Servicing rights (amount above 10% threshold) - -

21 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences (amount above 10% threshold, net of - -

related tax liability)

22 Amount exceeding the 15% threshold - -

23 of which: significant investments in the common stock of financials - -

24 of which: mortgage servicing rights - -

25 of which: deferred tax assets arising from temporary differences - -

26 National specific regulatory adjustments - -

REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF

AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

27 Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 -

and Tier 2 to cover deductions

28 Total regulatory adjustments to Common equity Tier 1 517

29 Common Equity Tier 1 capital (CET1) 524,812

Additional Tier 1 capital: instruments

30 Directly issued qualifying Additional Tier 1 instruments plus related stock surplus 100,000

31 of which: classified as equity under applicable accounting standards 5 100,000

32 of which: classified as liabilities under applicable accounting standards 6 -

33 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Additional Tier 1 -

34 Additional Tier 1 instruments (and CET1 instruments not included in row 5) issued by -

subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group AT1)

35 of which: instruments issued by subsidiaries subject to phase out -

36 Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory adjustments 100,000

Additional Tier 1 capital: regulatory adjustments

37 Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments - -

38 Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 instruments - -

39 Investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are outside - -

the scope of regulatory consolidation, net of eligible short positions, where the bank does not

own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above 10%

threshold)

40 Significant investments in the capital of banking, financial, insurance and takaful entities that are - -

outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions)

41 National specific regulatory adjustments -

REGULATORY ADJUSTMENTS APPLIED TO ADDITIONAL TIER 1 IN RESPECT OF

AMOUNTS SUBJECT TO PRE-BASEL III TREATMENT

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

Of which: [INSERT NAME OF ADJUSTMENT]

42 Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 due to insufficient Tier 2 to cover deductions -

43 Total regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 capital -

44 Additional Tier 1 capital (AT1) 100,000

45 Tier 1 capital (T1 = CET1 + AT1) 624,812

Tier 2 capital: instruments and provisions

46 Directly issued qualifying Tier 2 instruments plus related stock surplus

47 Directly issued capital instruments subject to phase out from Tier 2 -

48 Tier 2 instruments (and CET1 and AT1 instruments not included in rows 5 or 34) issued by 10

subsidiaries and held by third parties (amount allowed in group Tier 2)