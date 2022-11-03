Advanced search
    BKSB   OM0000003398

SOHAR INTERNATIONAL BANK SAOG

(BKSB)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2022-11-01
0.0960 OMR    0.00%
Sohar International Bank SAOG : Q3 LCR DisclosureQ1 LCR DisclosureQ2 LCR Disclosure

11/03/2022

11/03/2022 | 04:55am EDT
Bank: Sohar International Bank

LCR Common Disclosure Template for the period ending: Sep 2022 (Consolidated)

(RO '000)

Total

Total

Unweighted

Weighted

Value

Value

(average)

(average)

High Quality Liquid Assets

1

Total High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)

679,494

Cash Outflows

2

Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which:

573,802

45,849

3

Stable deposits

166,424

5,111

4

Less stable deposits

407,378

40,738

5

Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:

1,138,033

534,194

6

Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of

-

-

7

Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)

1,138,033

534,194

8

Unsecured debt

-

-

9

Secured wholesale funding

-

10

Additional requirements, of which

142,700

16,787

11

Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements

3,191

3,191

12

Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products

-

-

13

Credit and liquidity facilities

139,509

13,596

14

Other contractual funding obligations

20,643

20,643

15

Other contingent funding obligations

724,776

36,239

16

TOTAL CASH OUTFLOWS

653,712

Cash Inflows

17

Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)

-

-

18

Inflows from fully performing exposures

425,900

290,725

19

Other cash inflows

82,912

(1,889)

20

TOTAL CASH INFLOWS

508,812

288,836

Total

Adjusted

Value

21

TOTAL HQLA

679,494

22

TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOWS

364,876

23

LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)

186.23

Disclaimer

Sohar International Bank SAOG published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:54:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 83,6 M 217 M 217 M
Net income 2021 28,3 M 73,6 M 73,6 M
Net Debt 2021 622 M 1 616 M 1 616 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 3,45%
Capitalization 441 M 1 144 M 1 144 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,78x
EV / Sales 2021 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 888
Free-Float 31,3%
Managers and Directors
Ahmed bin Jaffer Al-Musalmi Chief Executive Officer
Craig Barrington Bell Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed bin Mahfoodh Saad Al-Ardhi Chairman
Mujahid Said Al-Zadjali Deputy GM-Information Technology
Hamood Al-Sawai Chief Operating Officer
