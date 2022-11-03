Sohar International Bank SAOG : Q3 LCR DisclosureQ1 LCR DisclosureQ2 LCR Disclosure
Bank: Sohar International Bank
LCR Common Disclosure Template for the period ending: Sep 2022 (Consolidated)
(RO '000)
Total
Total
Unweighted
Weighted
Value
Value
(average)
(average)
High Quality Liquid Assets
1
Total High Quality Liquid Assets (HQLA)
679,494
Cash Outflows
2
Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers, of which:
573,802
45,849
3
Stable deposits
166,424
5,111
4
Less stable deposits
407,378
40,738
5
Unsecured wholesale funding, of which:
1,138,033
534,194
6
Operational deposits (all counterparties) and deposits in networks of
-
-
7
Non-operational deposits (all counterparties)
1,138,033
534,194
8
Unsecured debt
-
-
9
Secured wholesale funding
-
10
Additional requirements, of which
142,700
16,787
11
Outflows related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements
3,191
3,191
12
Outflows related to loss of funding on debt products
-
-
13
Credit and liquidity facilities
139,509
13,596
14
Other contractual funding obligations
20,643
20,643
15
Other contingent funding obligations
724,776
36,239
16
TOTAL CASH OUTFLOWS
653,712
Cash Inflows
17
Secured lending (e.g. reverse repos)
-
-
18
Inflows from fully performing exposures
425,900
290,725
19
Other cash inflows
82,912
(1,889)
20
TOTAL CASH INFLOWS
508,812
288,836
Total
Adjusted
Value
21
TOTAL HQLA
679,494
22
TOTAL NET CASH OUTFLOWS
364,876
23
LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (%)
186.23
Disclaimer
Sohar International Bank SAOG published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:54:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
