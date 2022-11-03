Sohar International Bank SAOG : Q3 Leverage Ratio DisclosureQ2 Leverage Ratio DisclosureQ1 Leverage Ratio Disclosure

Bank Sohar

Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements - Reports for Quarter ended 30-Sep-22

(All amounts in OMR'000)

Table 1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure

(Please refer to paragraph 52 of Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements of BCBS issued in January 2014)

Item Current Previous Quarter Quarter 1 Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements 4,248,195 4,363,553 2 Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are consolidated for accounting purposes but outside the scope of regulatory consolidation - - 3 Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure - - 4 Adjustments for derivative financial instruments (7,240) (9,386) 5 Adjustment for securities financing transactions (i.e., repos and similar secured lending) - - 6 Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e., conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off- balance sheet exposures) 115,118 100,757 7 Other adjustments 13,673 17,203 8 Leverage ratio exposure 4,369,746 4,472,127

Table 2: Leverage ratio common disclosure template

(Please refer to paragraph 53 of Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements of BCBS issued in January 2014)

Item Current Previous Quarter Quarter 1 On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives and SFTs, but including collateral) 3,850,641 3,793,989 2 (Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital) (517) (1,715) 3 Total on-balancesheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) (sum of lines 1 and 2) 3,850,124 3,792,274 Derivative Exposures 4 Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions (i.e., net of eligible cash variation margin) - - 5 Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives transactions - - 6 Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative accounting framework - - 7 (Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives transactions) - - 8 (Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures) - - 9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives - - 10 (Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives) - - 11 Total derivative exposures (sum of lines 4 to 10) - - Securities financing transaction exposures 12 Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale accounting transactions 404,794 578,950 13 (Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets) (290) 146

CCR exposure for SFT assets Agent transaction exposures