Sohar International Bank SAOG : Q3 Leverage Ratio DisclosureQ2 Leverage Ratio DisclosureQ1 Leverage Ratio Disclosure

Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements - Reports for Quarter ended 30-Sep-22
(All amounts in OMR'000)
Table 1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure
(Please refer to paragraph 52 of Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements of BCBS issued in January 2014)
Item
Current
Previous
Quarter
Quarter
1
Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements
4,248,195
4,363,553
2
Adjustment for investments in banking, financial, insurance or commercial entities that are
consolidated for accounting purposes but outside the scope of regulatory consolidation
-
-
3
Adjustment for fiduciary assets recognised on the balance sheet pursuant to the operative
accounting framework but excluded from the leverage ratio exposure measure
-
-
4
Adjustments for derivative financial instruments
(7,240)
(9,386)
5
Adjustment for securities financing transactions (i.e., repos and similar secured lending)
-
-
6
Adjustment for off-balance sheet items (i.e., conversion to credit equivalent amounts of off-
balance sheet exposures)
115,118
100,757
7
Other adjustments
13,673
17,203
8
Leverage ratio exposure
4,369,746
4,472,127
Table 2: Leverage ratio common disclosure template
(Please refer to paragraph 53 of Basel III leverage ratio framework and disclosure requirements of BCBS issued in January 2014)
Item
Current
Previous
Quarter
Quarter
1
On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives and SFTs, but including collateral)
3,850,641
3,793,989
2
(Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital)
(517)
(1,715)
3
Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and SFTs) (sum of lines 1 and
2)
3,850,124
3,792,274
Derivative Exposures
4
Replacement cost associated with
all derivatives transactions (i.e., net of eligible cash
variation margin)
-
-
5
Add-on amounts for PFE associated with
all derivatives transactions
-
-
6
Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted from the balance sheet assets
pursuant to the operative accounting framework
-
-
7
(Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin provided in derivatives
transactions)
-
-
8
(Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures)
-
-
9
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
-
-
10
(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for written credit derivatives)
-
-
11
Total derivative exposures (sum of lines 4 to 10)
-
-
Securities financing transaction exposures
12
Gross SFT
assets (with no recognition of netting), after adjusting for sale accounting
transactions
404,794
578,950
13
(Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross SFT assets)
(290)
146
CCR exposure for SFT assets
Agent transaction exposures
16
Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines 12 to 15)
404,504
579,096
Other Off-balance sheet exposures
17
Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount
1,381,311
1,910,827
18
(Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts)
(1,266,193)
(1,810,070)
19
Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18)
115,118
100,757
Capital and total exposures
20
Tier 1 capital
624,812
572,057
21
Total exposures (sum of lines 3, 11, 16 and 19)
4,369,746
4,472,127
Leverage Ratio
22
Basel III leverage ratio (%)
14.3
12.8
