    BKSB   OM0000003398

SOHAR INTERNATIONAL BANK SAOG

(BKSB)
End-of-day quote Muscat Exchange  -  2022-11-01
0.0960 OMR    0.00%
Sohar International Bank Saog : Q3 Financial Statements
PU
Sohar International Bank Saog : Q3 LCR Disclosure
PU
Sohar International Bank Saog : Q3 NSFR Disclosure
PU
Sohar International Bank SAOG : Q3 NSFR DisclosureQ1 NSFR DisclosureQ2 NSFR Disclosure

11/03/2022 | 04:55am EDT
NSFR Disclosures

Quarter ended: Sep 2022

Bank: Sohar International Bank (Consolidated)

(RO '000)

Unweighted value by residual maturity

ASF Item

No

< 6

6 months

≥ 1yr

Weighted

maturity

months

to < 1yr

value

1

Capital:

631,555

-

-

-

631,555

2

Regulatory capital

624,812

624,812

3

Other capital instruments

6,743

6,743

4

Retail deposits and deposits from small

612,252

1,508

101,047

-

652,028

business customers

business customers:

5

Stable deposits

160,703

294

5,233

-

158,308

6

Less stable deposits

451,548

1,214

95,815

-

493,719

7

Wholesale funding:

48,691

949,034

333,697

-

665,711

8

Operational deposits

9

Other wholesale funding

48,691

949,034

333,697

-

665,711

10

Liabilities with matching interdependent

assets

11

Other liabilities:

24,276

708,499

691,045

12

NSFR derivative liabilities

13

All other liabilities and equity not

-

-

24,276

708,499

691,045

included in above categories

14

Total ASF

226,930

2,640,340

RSF Item

15

Total NSFR high-quality liquid assets

23,348

(HQLA)

16

Deposits held at other financial

28,776

-

-

-

14,388

institutions for operational purposes

17

Performing loans and securities:

20,480

58,339

453,325

543,689

602,288

18

Performing loans to financial institutions

-

-

-

-

-

secured by Level 1 HQLA

Performing loans to financial institutions

19

secured by non- Level 1 HQLA and

-

-

16,161

-

8,081

unsecured performing loans to financial

institutions

Performing loans to non-financial

corporate clients,loans to retail and small

20

business customers, and loans to

8,122

53,083

431,310

-

253,965

sovereigns, central banks and PSEs, of

which

-With a risk weight of less than or equal

21

to 35% under the Basel II Standardised

-

-

-

-

-

approach for credit risk

22.

Performing residential mortgages, of

-

5,256

5,854

512,394

320,795

which:

With a risk weight of less than or equal

23

to 35% under the Basel II Standardised

-

5,256

5,854

512,394

320,795

Approach for credit risk

Securities that are not in default and do

24

not qualify as HQLA, including exchange-

12,358

-

-

31,295

19,448

traded equities

25

Assets with matching interdependent

liabilities

26

Other Assets:

423

-

37,321

1,895,433

1,664,573

27

Physical traded commodities, including

gold

Assets posted as initial margin for

28

derivative contracts and contributions to

default funds of CCPs

29

NSFR derivative assets

30

NSFR derivative liabilities before

deduction of variation margin posted

31

All other assets not included in the above

423

-

37,321

1,895,433

1,664,573

categories

32

Off-balance sheet items

9,888

711,581

86,989

40,396

33

TOTAL RSF

2,344,994

34

NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO (%)

112.59

Disclaimer

Sohar International Bank SAOG published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
