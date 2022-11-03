Sohar International Bank SAOG : Q3 NSFR DisclosureQ1 NSFR DisclosureQ2 NSFR Disclosure
NSFR Disclosures
Quarter ended: Sep 2022
Bank: Sohar International Bank (Consolidated)
(RO '000)
Unweighted value by residual maturity
ASF Item
No
< 6
6 months
≥ 1yr
Weighted
maturity
months
to < 1yr
value
1
Capital:
631,555
-
-
-
631,555
2
Regulatory capital
624,812
624,812
3
Other capital instruments
6,743
6,743
4
Retail deposits and deposits from small
612,252
1,508
101,047
-
652,028
business customers
business customers:
5
Stable deposits
160,703
294
5,233
-
158,308
6
Less stable deposits
451,548
1,214
95,815
-
493,719
7
Wholesale funding:
48,691
949,034
333,697
-
665,711
8
Operational deposits
9
Other wholesale funding
48,691
949,034
333,697
-
665,711
10
Liabilities with matching interdependent
assets
11
Other liabilities:
24,276
708,499
691,045
12
NSFR derivative liabilities
13
All other liabilities and equity not
-
-
24,276
708,499
691,045
included in above categories
14
Total ASF
226,930
2,640,340
RSF Item
15
Total NSFR high-quality liquid assets
23,348
(HQLA)
16
Deposits held at other financial
28,776
-
-
-
14,388
institutions for operational purposes
17
Performing loans and securities:
20,480
58,339
453,325
543,689
602,288
18
Performing loans to financial institutions
-
-
-
-
-
secured by Level 1 HQLA
Performing loans to financial institutions
19
secured by non- Level 1 HQLA and
-
-
16,161
-
8,081
unsecured performing loans to financial
institutions
Performing loans to non-financial
corporate clients,loans to retail and small
20
business customers, and loans to
8,122
53,083
431,310
-
253,965
sovereigns, central banks and PSEs, of
which
-With a risk weight of less than or equal
21
to 35% under the Basel II Standardised
-
-
-
-
-
approach for credit risk
22.
Performing residential mortgages, of
-
5,256
5,854
512,394
320,795
which:
With a risk weight of less than or equal
23
to 35% under the Basel II Standardised
-
5,256
5,854
512,394
320,795
Approach for credit risk
Securities that are not in default and do
24
not qualify as HQLA, including exchange-
12,358
-
-
31,295
19,448
traded equities
25
Assets with matching interdependent
liabilities
26
Other Assets:
423
-
37,321
1,895,433
1,664,573
27
Physical traded commodities, including
gold
Assets posted as initial margin for
28
derivative contracts and contributions to
default funds of CCPs
29
NSFR derivative assets
30
NSFR derivative liabilities before
deduction of variation margin posted
31
All other assets not included in the above
423
-
37,321
1,895,433
1,664,573
categories
32
Off-balance sheet items
9,888
711,581
86,989
40,396
33
TOTAL RSF
2,344,994
34
NET STABLE FUNDING RATIO (%)
112.59
Disclaimer
Sohar International Bank SAOG published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2022 08:54:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
