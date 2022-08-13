SOHM : Information and Disclosure with financials.
08/13/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
SOHM, INC.
FINANCIAL REPORT
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
June 30, 2022
Page 1 of 26
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
SOHM, INC.
A Nevada Corporation
4195 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 675
Chino Hills, CA 91709 USA
Ph: (714)-522-6700
www.sohm.com
info@sohm.com
SIC Code: 2834
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: 06/30/2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of 06/30/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
1,575,576,407
As of 03/31/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
1,575,576,407
As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
1,575,576,407
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes:
No:
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes:
No:
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
Page 2 of 26
Yes:
No:
Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
SOHM, Inc. (the "Issuer" or the "Company") formerly Alpine TLI Group, Inc.
The Issuer was organized under the corporate laws of the State of Nevada on July 6, 2005. The Issuer operated as a California C Corporation from January 1998, until it merged with Alpine TLI Group in August 2008 and changed its name to SOHM Inc. and its status is active.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The state of Nevada and the current status is active
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
None
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
4195 Chino Hills Parkway, # 675, Chino Hills, CA 91709
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if the principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
N/A
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
SHMN
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
COMMON STOCKS
CUSIP:
83408P 108
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
2,000,000,000 as of date: 06/30/2022
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Page 3 of 26
Total shares outstanding:
1,575,576,407 as of date: 06/30/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
1,257,081,890 as of date: 006/30/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
345
as of date: 06/30/2022
Additional class of securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
SHMN
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
PREFERRED STOCKS
CUSIP:
N/A
Par or stated value:
$0.0001
Total shares authorized:
100
as of date: 06/30/2022
Total shares outstanding:
51
as of date: 06/30/2022
Transfer Agent
Pacific Stock Transfer Company
6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300
Las Vegas, Nevada 89119
Phone-702.361.3033
Fax- 702.433.1979
Toll Free - 800.785.PSTC(7782)
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:
No:
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:
Number of
Opening Balance:
Shares
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
outstandin
Common: 1,575,576,407
g as of
Preferred: 51
12/31/2020
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemptio
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Entity
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
n or
issuance,
issued
issued at a
Shares
cash or debt
cancellation,
($/per
discount to
were
conversion) OR
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Page 4 of 26
shares
Issued (or
share) at
market
issued to
Nature of Services
as of this
Registrati
returned to
cancelled)
Issuance
price at the
(entities
Provided (if
filing?
on Type?
treasury)
time of
must have
applicable)
issuance?
individual
(Yes/No)
with voting
/
investment
control
disclosed).
06/10/2020 New
13,888,889
Common
0.00027
Yes
Stacey
Legal Service
Restricted
N/A
Issuance
Jenkins
Shares
Ending Balance:
Outstandin
g on
Common: 1,575,576,407
06/30/2022
Preferred: 51
:
Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2018, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2016 through September 30, 2018 pursuant to the tabular format above.
Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:
On July 1, 2016, Shailesh Shah retired his 107,604,173 common shares and on July 13, 2016, Shailesh Shah transferred all of his shares of Series A Preferred stock (51 shares).
On December 6, 2019 company has issued 13,888,889 restricted stocks to Stacey Jenkins Esq for the legal service rendered by him.
On June 10, 2020 company has issued 13,888,889 restricted stocks to Stacey Jenkins Esq for the legal service rendered by him.
Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes
Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.
Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements: ☐
Date of
Outstanding
Principal
Interest
Maturity
Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing
Name of
Reason for
Note
Balance ($)
Amount
Accrued
Date
mechanism for determining
Noteholder
Issuance (e.g.
Issuance
at
($)
conversion of instrument to
(entities must
Loan, Services,
Issuance
shares)
have individual
etc.)
($)
with voting /
investment
control
disclosed).
02/06/2012
$ 115,000
$94250
$20750
12/31/22
Negotiable
Lotus Enterprises
Loan for
(Extenda
Ltd,
expansion
ble)
(Control Person:
Jayanth Murthy
Page 5 of 26
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.