    SHMN   US83408P1084

SOHM INC

(SHMN)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:41 2022-08-12 pm EDT
0.001500 USD   +7.14%
05:03pSOHM : Information and Disclosure with financials.
PU
2018NOTICE TO DISREGARD - SOHM, Inc.
GL
2018SOHM, Inc. Subsidiary Daiichi Sankyo Group Files Its Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Treatment Quizartinib in the US; the FDA Awarded Breakthrough Status for The Drug
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SOHM : Information and Disclosure with financials.

08/13/2022 | 05:03pm EDT
SOHM, INC.

FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

June 30, 2022

Page 1 of 26

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

SOHM, INC.

A Nevada Corporation

4195 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 675

Chino Hills, CA 91709 USA

Ph: (714)-522-6700

www.sohm.com

info@sohm.com

SIC Code: 2834

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: 06/30/2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of 06/30/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

1,575,576,407

As of 03/31/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

1,575,576,407

As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

1,575,576,407

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

Page 2 of 26

Yes:

No:

  1. Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

SOHM, Inc. (the "Issuer" or the "Company") formerly Alpine TLI Group, Inc.

The Issuer was organized under the corporate laws of the State of Nevada on July 6, 2005. The Issuer operated as a California C Corporation from January 1998, until it merged with Alpine TLI Group in August 2008 and changed its name to SOHM Inc. and its status is active.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The state of Nevada and the current status is active

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

4195 Chino Hills Parkway, # 675, Chino Hills, CA 91709

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if the principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

N/A

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

SHMN

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

COMMON STOCKS

CUSIP:

83408P 108

Par or stated value:

$0.0001

Total shares authorized:

2,000,000,000 as of date: 06/30/2022

  1. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Page 3 of 26

Total shares outstanding:

1,575,576,407 as of date: 06/30/2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

1,257,081,890 as of date: 006/30/2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

345

as of date: 06/30/2022

Additional class of securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

SHMN

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

PREFERRED STOCKS

CUSIP:

N/A

Par or stated value:

$0.0001

Total shares authorized:

100

as of date: 06/30/2022

Total shares outstanding:

51

as of date: 06/30/2022

Transfer Agent

Pacific Stock Transfer Company

6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300

Las Vegas, Nevada 89119

Phone-702.361.3033

Fax- 702.433.1979

Toll Free - 800.785.PSTC(7782)

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Number of

Opening Balance:

Shares

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

outstandin

Common: 1,575,576,407

g as of

Preferred: 51

12/31/2020

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemptio

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Entity

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

n or

issuance,

issued

issued at a

Shares

cash or debt

cancellation,

($/per

discount to

were

conversion) OR

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Page 4 of 26

shares

Issued (or

share) at

market

issued to

Nature of Services

as of this

Registrati

returned to

cancelled)

Issuance

price at the

(entities

Provided (if

filing?

on Type?

treasury)

time of

must have

applicable)

issuance?

individual

(Yes/No)

with voting

/

investment

control

disclosed).

06/10/2020 New

13,888,889

Common

0.00027

Yes

Stacey

Legal Service

Restricted

N/A

Issuance

Jenkins

Shares

Ending Balance:

Outstandin

g on

Common: 1,575,576,407

06/30/2022

Preferred: 51

:

Example: A company with a fiscal year end of December 31st, in addressing this item for its quarter ended September 30, 2018, would include any events that resulted in changes to any class of its outstanding shares from the period beginning on January 1, 2016 through September 30, 2018 pursuant to the tabular format above.

Use the space below to provide any additional details, including footnotes to the table above:

On July 1, 2016, Shailesh Shah retired his 107,604,173 common shares and on July 13, 2016, Shailesh Shah transferred all of his shares of Series A Preferred stock (51 shares).

    1. On December 6, 2019 company has issued 13,888,889 restricted stocks to Stacey Jenkins Esq for the legal service rendered by him.
    2. On June 10, 2020 company has issued 13,888,889 restricted stocks to Stacey Jenkins Esq for the legal service rendered by him.
  2. Debt Securities, Including Promissory and Convertible Notes

Use the chart and additional space below to list and describe all outstanding promissory notes, convertible notes, convertible debentures, or any other debt instruments that may be converted into a class of the issuer's equity securities.

Check this box if there are no outstanding promissory, convertible notes or debt arrangements:

Date of

Outstanding

Principal

Interest

Maturity

Conversion Terms (e.g. pricing

Name of

Reason for

Note

Balance ($)

Amount

Accrued

Date

mechanism for determining

Noteholder

Issuance (e.g.

Issuance

at

($)

conversion of instrument to

(entities must

Loan, Services,

Issuance

shares)

have individual

etc.)

($)

with voting /

investment

control

disclosed).

02/06/2012

$ 115,000

$94250

$20750

12/31/22

Negotiable

Lotus Enterprises

Loan for

(Extenda

Ltd,

expansion

ble)

(Control Person:

Jayanth Murthy

Page 5 of 26

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SOHM Inc. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 21:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
