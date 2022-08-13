SOHM : Information and Disclosure with financials.

SOHM, INC. FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED June 30, 2022 Page 1 of 26

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines SOHM, INC. A Nevada Corporation 4195 Chino Hills Parkway, Suite 675 Chino Hills, CA 91709 USA Ph: (714)-522-6700 www.sohm.com info@sohm.com SIC Code: 2834 Quarterly Report For the Period Ending: 06/30/2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of 06/30/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,575,576,407 As of 03/31/2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,575,576,407 As of 12/31/2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 1,575,576,407 Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: No: Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period: "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in: Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities; The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets; A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or Page 2 of 26

Yes: No: Name of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) SOHM, Inc. (the "Issuer" or the "Company") formerly Alpine TLI Group, Inc. The Issuer was organized under the corporate laws of the State of Nevada on July 6, 2005. The Issuer operated as a California C Corporation from January 1998, until it merged with Alpine TLI Group in August 2008 and changed its name to SOHM Inc. and its status is active. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The state of Nevada and the current status is active Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 4195 Chino Hills Parkway, # 675, Chino Hills, CA 91709 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if the principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: N/A 2) Security Information Trading symbol: SHMN Exact title and class of securities outstanding: COMMON STOCKS CUSIP: 83408P 108 Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 2,000,000,000 as of date: 06/30/2022 The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation. Page 3 of 26

Total shares outstanding: 1,575,576,407 as of date: 06/30/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 1,257,081,890 as of date: 006/30/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 345 as of date: 06/30/2022 Additional class of securities (if any): Trading symbol: SHMN Exact title and class of securities outstanding: PREFERRED STOCKS CUSIP: N/A Par or stated value: $0.0001 Total shares authorized: 100 as of date: 06/30/2022 Total shares outstanding: 51 as of date: 06/30/2022 Transfer Agent Pacific Stock Transfer Company 6725 Via Austi Pkwy, Suite 300 Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 Phone-702.361.3033 Fax- 702.433.1979 Toll Free - 800.785.PSTC(7782) Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: No: Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares or any other securities or options to acquire such securities issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: Number of Opening Balance: Shares *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. outstandin Common: 1,575,576,407 g as of Preferred: 51 12/31/2020 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Reason for share Restricted or Exemptio Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Entity issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted n or issuance, issued issued at a Shares cash or debt cancellation, ($/per discount to were conversion) OR "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. Page 4 of 26