Soho China Shares Drop 36% After BlackStone Scraps Offer for Company

By Yongchang Chin



Shares of Soho China Ltd. dropped 36% on Monday after BlackStone Group scrapped its 23.66 billion Hong Kong dollar (US$3.04 billion) offer to buy the commercial real estate operator.

The deal fell through as none of the pre-conditions set for the offer were met, Soho China said Friday. In the offer made in June, the pre-conditions included clearance and review by China's State Administration for Market Regulation.

Blackstone offered to buy 4.73 billion shares for HK$5 each in June, which at the time represented a premium of nearly 32% to Soho China's shares. Goldman Sachs was acting as the financial advisor to Blackstone on the deal.

With its last traded price of HK$2.24, Soho China's stock has erased all its gains so far this year. Shares were trading at HK$3.80 on June 16, a day before it disclosed the offer. Year-to-date losses stand at 3.0%.

Established in 1995, Soho China holds and operates some 1.3 million square meters of commercial properties in China.

The company recorded a first-half net profit of 340.3 million yuan (US$52.8 million), compared with CNY203.9 million a year ago. First-half revenue came in at CNY805.0 million, versus CNY1.45 billion.

