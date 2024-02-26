Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Soho House & Co Inc. f/k/a Membership Collective Group Inc. (“Soho” or “the Company”) (NYSE: SHCO). Investors who purchased Soho securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/SHCO.

On or around July 15, 2021, the Company, then known as Membership Collective Group Inc., conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 30 million shares priced at $14.00 per share. On February 7, 2024, GlassHouse Research (“GlassHouse”) published a short report on Soho House, which it described as “a company with a broken business model and terrible accounting.” Among other allegations, GlassHouse:

(1) asserted that Soho House “went public to dump on retail investors, all while its debt surged to insurmountable levels”;

(2) highlighted the Company’s “persistent lack of profitability”; and

(3) expressed “suspicions surrounding the company’s accounting practices and critical comments made by both the SEC and its auditors regarding the company’s financials.”

On this news, Soho House’s stock price fell $1.18 per share, or 19.09%, to close at $5.00 per share on February 7, 2024.

