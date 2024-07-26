Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE: SHCO) - the global membership platform comprised of Soho House, Soho Works, The Ned, Scorpios Beach Club, Soho Home, and The Line and Saguaro Hotels - will release its second-quarter 2024 financial results on Friday, August 9, 2024.

A conference call and live webcast will be hosted to discuss these results on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 9.00 am ET.

To listen to the live conference call and webcast please find registration and information below:

https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I143782

USA:

+1 (646) 307-1951

Toll-Free (888) 500-3691

UK:

+44 (0)20 8610 3526

Toll-Free +44 (0)800 524 4258

Conference ID: 14378

A live broadcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the company website www.sohohouseco.com

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Soho House & Co Inc. website following the call for up to 90 days.

What is Soho House & Co Inc.?

Soho House & Co (SHCO) is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. These members use the Soho House & Co platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. We began with the opening of the first Soho House in 1995 and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House & Co through our global collection of 44 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works, Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos and Bodrum, Soho Home – our interiors and lifestyle retail brand – and our digital channels. The Ned in London, New York and Doha, The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House & Co's wider portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.sohohouseco.com Source: Soho House & Co (SHCO)

