We've now reached more than 2,000 young people through our social impact programmes, Soho Mentorship and Soho Fellowship.

That's a milestone towards our goal to remove barriers for people from lower socioeconomic and underrepresented backgrounds in the creative industries. We saw significant growth in Soho Fellowship globally and launched Soho Mentorship in new locations including Mexico City, Portland, Copenhagen and Rome.

We continued to push forward across the social, environmental and ethical initiatives in House Foundations, Soho House's social responsibility and sustainability programme. Over the past 12 months, The Soho House Foundation supported another four brilliant charities that provide access to the arts in our local communities, and our teams showed up to support the people around our Houses.

Our people remained a priority. Business leaders came together to review and renew our Vision, Mission and Values, creating

a sense of belonging and fostering a kind and respectful work environment remain core to who we are as the place for the world's creative people to come together to connect, grow, have fun and make an impact.

We widened our lens to include gender, disability, sexual orientation, neurodiversity, religion and socioeconomic status as pillars of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work. This resulted in a more holistic approach, engaging new perspectives with 36