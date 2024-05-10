SOHO HOUSE
2023 ESG REPORT
CONTENTS
FROM OUR CEO 01
2023 HIGHLIGHTS 02 ABOUT US 04
ESG MATERIALITY 05 OUR STRATEGY 06 PEOPLE 10 ENVIRONMENT 27
OUR BRANDS 35 GOVERNANCE 36 APPENDIX 39
FROM OUR CEO
1
We've now reached more than 2,000 young people through our social impact programmes, Soho Mentorship and Soho Fellowship.
That's a milestone towards our goal to remove barriers for people from lower socioeconomic and underrepresented backgrounds in the creative industries. We saw significant growth in Soho Fellowship globally and launched Soho Mentorship in new locations including Mexico City, Portland, Copenhagen and Rome.
We continued to push forward across the social, environmental and ethical initiatives in House Foundations, Soho House's social responsibility and sustainability programme. Over the past 12 months, The Soho House Foundation supported another four brilliant charities that provide access to the arts in our local communities, and our teams showed up to support the people around our Houses.
Our people remained a priority. Business leaders came together to review and renew our Vision, Mission and Values, creating
a sense of belonging and fostering a kind and respectful work environment remain core to who we are as the place for the world's creative people to come together to connect, grow, have fun and make an impact.
We widened our lens to include gender, disability, sexual orientation, neurodiversity, religion and socioeconomic status as pillars of our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion work. This resulted in a more holistic approach, engaging new perspectives with 36
Inclusivity Board members around the world supporting these efforts. We're continually striving to improve representation in our leadership and global team. We saw a small decrease in women leaders and we're refocusing on our Women in Leadership programme in 2024.
Energy efficiency measures were signed off at Soho House New York, such as upgrading to LED light bulbs in our sites across the city. We're also starting to see positive movement as our sites around the world implement new energy-saving and waste- reduction methods and we're confident that we're taking the right steps to set Soho House up to operate more sustainably.
We have continued our focus on better data collection throughout 2023, and with a global refresh of our sustainability programme ahead, our hope is that we begin to see the results of these efforts in years to come.
I want to thank our members, teams, and partners for another year of support for House Foundations. We believe that
by working together we can create a more sustainable and equitable future for all at Soho House.
Andrew Carnie, CEO,
Soho House & Co Inc.
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
2
2,000+ YOUNG PEOPLE SUPPORTED THROUGH SOHO FUTURES
Providing access to the creative industries via Soho Mentorship and Soho Fellowship.
CREATIVE ACCESS
NEW SUSTAINABILITY
MEASURES IN OUR HOUSES
Measures included a new towel reuse programme in our bedrooms that gives members the option to help us reduce our collective environmental impact.
CLIMATE ACTION
RECYCLED BEDSHEETS
Working with Paper Foundation, we converted our out-of-use bed linens into handmade paper
- which we delivered back to our Houses as illustrated postcards for members to enjoy.
REDUCE WASTE
8 CHARITY PARTNERS FOR
THE SOHO HOUSE FOUNDATION
In our second year of running a global foundation, we issued grants to four new organisations that are working to support access to the creative arts and education
for young people.
SOHO GIVE
AWARD-WINNING
SOHO MENTORSHIP PROGRAMME
Our social impact work in North America - in partnership with Creative Futures Collective - was recognised with an Anthem Award for DEI. A mentee also won at the 2023 Soho House Awards.
CREATIVE ACCESS
IMPROVED DATA COLLECTION
Applied across all ESG impacts from 70 global sites, this allows us to better identify areas we can impact and to understand our priorities and strategy for the years ahead.
GOVERNANCE
3
People are at the heart of everything we do, and our ESG progress to date has had a principal emphasis on social impact for that reason. As a global membership of creatives, we are committed to using our platform to help people from underrepresented and lower socioeconomic backgrounds navigate a path into the creative industries. Alongside this, we have a strong focus on diversity, equity and inclusion in our teams, membership and supply chain, and we are committed to supporting the communities around us through Soho Give.
We have also developed a sustainability programme to reduce the impact of our business on the environment. We've set ambitious 2030 goals to reduce carbon emissions in our direct operations and supply chain; to promote responsible consumption and divert food and non-food waste from landfill; to minimise environmentally harmful practices in our sites; and to uphold an environmental and ethical standard in our supply chain. Additionally, our impact is tracked and measured against UN Sustainable Development Goals and, as a demonstration of our commitment to working towards a fair and sustainable planet, we have signed the UN Global Compact.
Soho House & Co Inc. is a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members.
We began in 1995, when we opened the first Soho House, and remain the only company to have scaled a private membership network with a global presence. Members around the world engage with Soho House & Co Inc. through our global collection of Soho Houses, Soho Works, Scorpios beach club in Mykonos, Greece, our interiors and lifestyle retail brand Soho Home, and across our digital channels. The Ned in London, New York and Doha, alongside The LINE and Saguaro hotels in North America also form part of Soho House & Co Inc.'s wider portfolio.
Data is representative of Soho House and related brands (Soho Home, Soho Works, Cowshed, Scorpios, and our restaurants) up to 31 December 2023.
4
42 190,000+ 18
HOUSES
SOHO HOUSE MEMBERS
COUNTRIES
70 7,990
TOTAL SITES
TEAM MEMBERS
In 2022, we undertook our first ESG materiality assessment to help identify the issues that matter most to our people. We engaged key stakeholders - our members and teams - and asked them to rank by importance a
list of material ESG topics that impact our business. The list of issues was formed as part of an evaluation process with the FuturePlus ESG and sustainability measurement and management platform. It identified 15 priorities based on industry best practices, recognised ESG and sustainability reporting standards, regulatory requirements, and taxonomies.
This year, we have conducted a double materiality assessment, overlaying stakeholder priorities against impacts to our business and the likelihood of these impacts occurring. The 18 high-risk categories identified in our ESG risk register are plotted on this chart to show where our strategic priorities should lie, revealing a number of environmental impact and ecology issues higher up. These include food and non-food waste management,
the link between our growth and expansion and the current geopolitical tensions, and a continued focus on employee wellbeing.
We are now working through the high-priority issues to determine next steps, and continue to monitor the regulatory environment across our global portfolio.
ESG MATERIALITY
5
Higher
Lack of adequate occupational health
and safety policies, leading to injury,
Employee wellbeing and development
illness and fatality among our members
Expansion into areas or regions affected
by conflict
and guests
Impact of build or renovation of our sites and materials used
Increase in climate-related events
that lead to
Lack of adequate occupational
health and
Supply chain disruptions due to climate risk
parametric storms
safety policies, leading to injury,
illness, and
fatality in our operational workforce
Change in member/consumer
Water scarcity due to
and investor behaviours, with a
climate-related
Perceived loss and/or actual loss of member
shift towards competitors that
Diversity, equity, and inclusion in our team
Human rights
events
engagement created by new corporate structures
are more sustainable
Teamourto Impact
Reputational risks around
Increase in climate-related events that lead to flooding of venues
Supply chain disruption with environmental causes
environmental practices
Increase in energy costs due to slow transition or climate events
of suppliers
Importance
Layer- Risk
Developing legislation that categorises hospitality as a high-
Tightening
Ethical business
Diversity, equity,
temperatures
carbon industry with applied requirements or penalties
Member and guest health, safety, and security
Plastic taxes
Rising mean
LayerMateriality-
MaterialitySecond
Food-waste management and responsible consumption
and inclusion in
leading to
legislation around
our community
increased energy
energy use and
consumption
reduction
Climate action
Source ethically
Positive impact on local communities
linked to cooling
Non-food waste management and recycling
First
Inflation risk leading to
unaffordable salaries,
Support access to the creative industries for
products, or services
Protect our surroundings
people from lower-socioeconomic
Water management
backgrounds
Foster innovation
Lower
Lower
First Materiality Layer - Importance to Members
Higher
Second Materiality Layer - Risk Likelihood
HOUSE FOUNDATIONS
Our ESG programme uses the platforms we've built to make a positive impact on the people around us, the lives of our members, and the environment.
Everything we do starts with people. We're passionate about driving access into the creative industries for people from underrepresented backgrounds, fostering belonging in our teams and membership, and giving back to our local communities. Alongside social impact, we want to ensure our business does as little harm to the environment as possible, with the aim to make a positive contribution where we can.
6
Soho Mentorship Copenhagen 2023 showcase
2030 GOALS
7
5% of Soho House membership intake to be part of a creative access programme
200 projects sponsored for emerging talent
CREATIVE ACCESS
Commitment to learning development and equal opportunities
Provide skills and resources to the hospitality industry
Drive an industry-leading DEI programme across our teams, supply chain, and membership
15% of annual procurement spend allocated to diverse-owned or -led businesses
DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION
100,000 volunteer hours contributed by our teams
Increase our investment in causes aligned to Soho House values
Working towards net zero, 50% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emission intensity
50% reduction in Scope 3 emission intensity
Reduce emissions from company travel
CLIMATE ACTION
Reduce use of environmentally harmful chemicals
Reduce use of single-use plastics
Reduce water use and fund essential clean water projects
50% food and non-food waste reduction in our operations
80% of all waste produced diverted from landfill
100% of sites separating food waste
REDUCE WASTE
95% of food, beverages, textiles, and materials aligned to our responsible procurement policies
95% of suppliers contractually signed up to our Supplier Code of Conduct
TEAM WELLBEING AND DEVELOPMENT
SOHO GIVE
PROTECT OUR SURROUNDINGS
SOURCE ETHICALLY
PEOPLE
2030 GOALS
PROGRESS
8
STATUS UN SDG
CREATIVE ACCESS
DIVERSITY,
EQUITY &
INCLUSION
TEAM WELLBEING & DEVELOPMENT
5% of Soho House membership intake to be part of a creative access programme
200 projects sponsored for emerging talent
Gender parity in our leadership team
Balanced ethnic diversity in our leadership team
15% of addressable spend allocated to diverse-owned or -led businesses
Membership demographics to be representative of the places we're in
20% increase in diverse representation in our content
Provide skills and resources to the hospitality industry
2,000+ young people from lower socioeconomic or underrepresented backgrounds supported into the creative industries. 2.8% of forecast intake in 2023, 0.8% increase year-on-year (YOY) and our biggest annual Soho Futures intake to date
We have just launched the Soho Futures Grant in Mexico City, with 25 new recipients in 2024. This will bring us to 60 projects sponsored to date
21% of leadership identify as women, a 2% decrease YOY due to changes in our senior team. We will continue to develop better outcomes for women at work by refocusing on our Women in Leadership programme
37% of leadership identify as ethnically diverse, a 5% increase YOY
2.8% of spend in 2023, a 1.8% increase from our 2021 baseline
In 2023, we established House Identities to better understand the demographics of the cities and communities we operate within. We also continued to grow our Inclusivity Board globally
We proactively made space for diverse contributors in our content, both visible and behind the scenes. We now have a robust mechanism in place to track this data so that we can maintain this standard against a 2023 baseline
62 apprentices onboarded in 2023, with a new and improved Soho Apprenticeship programme running
100,000 volunteer hours contributed
by our teams
Increase our investment in causes
SOHO GIVE
aligned to Soho House values
Donate food at all our sites
Our teams donated their time to organisations all over the world, including Choose Love, The Felix Project, Green Haven Project Miami, Assistance League of Los Angeles, and more. We don't yet have a robust mechanism to track these hours
$2m donated in 2023 (27% decrease YOY). We are constantly reviewing our charitable donations in line with business strategies and revenues, ensuring we give as much as we can responsibly each year
21% of sites donated food in 2023, 28% decrease YOY, partly due to new sites reporting. We're reviewing this programme globally to ensure we're giving surplus food wherever we can
2030 GOAL TRACKING
On track Needs work
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Soho House & Co. Inc. published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2024 11:29:04 UTC.