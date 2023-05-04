Soho House : To Open In Portland's Historic Troy Laundry Building In 2023

05/02/2023

Opening late 2023, the House will include a two-story gym, rooftop pool, and performance space.

Soho House Portland will showcase local creative talent, incorporating their works into the art collection and tailoring day-to-night event programming.

The House becomes the first in the Pacific Northwest.

Located in Central Eastside, one of Portland's rapidly transforming and increasingly popular neighborhoods, Soho House Portland will open within the Troy Laundry Building later this year. The historical property will be thoughtfully restored by the Soho House Design Team maintaining the property's history through a design lens and will prominently display an art collection by local artists.

"Taking Soho House to new cities has always been about finding places around the world that represent an authentic and unique creative scene. That's what excites and inspires our members, and Portland is the perfect fit.

"We've been humbled to be part of Portland for over six years, hosting pop-up events and programming with our Cities Without Houses (CWH) members. During that time, we've learned and experienced the best of the city's culinary talent and thriving arts and film industries. I couldn't be more excited to transform this beautiful building into our first Soho House in the Pacific Northwest," said Nick Jones, Founder of Soho House.

The House will create a day-to-night membership experience featuring a lounge space, a two-story gym with a free weights area, studio space, steam, and sauna, plus spaces to unwind after training, a rooftop pool and restaurant, and a music room that will serve as an intimate events space, complete with a performance stage.

"Opening in Portland marks an exciting moment for the company as we continue to grow our footprint in North America. In developing the House, we will be hyper-focused on supporting the local community to ensure they are represented - from our food and beverage offerings, fitness programs, art collection, and events. We look forward to welcoming new and existing members into this distinct and historical setting to meet, work, and enjoy the Soho House experience," said Jarrett Stuhl, Chief Operating Officer - Americas, Soho House.

The House interiors designed by Soho House's in-house team will draw inspiration from some of the building's original industrial interior elements, such as exposed brick and concrete columns and the Victorian architectural and interior style so prominent in Portland while blending contemporary design elements throughout. The House will also prominently display an art collection comprised of local artists.

Soho House will also activate its social impact program, House Foundations, later in the year. House Foundations uses Soho House's platforms to positively impact the people, environment, members, and the community where Houses are located. To learn more about House Foundations, visit www.sohohouse.com/house-foundations.

Soho House Membership

Soho House Portland will be accessible to members and their guests. Registration for interest in membership for Soho House Portland is now open. Local House membership gives access to Soho House Portland, and Every House membership allows you to visit Soho Houses worldwide. Explore our Soho House Portland memberships: www.sohohouse.com/houses/soho-house-portland.

Soho House Portland, 1025 SE Pine Street, Portland, OR 97214