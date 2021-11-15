Sohu com : Condesed Consolidated Statements of Operations

Product development (includes share-based compensation
expense of $1,188, $1,228, and $2,469, respectively)
65,898
65,254
59,532
Sales and marketing (includes share-based compensation
45,349
45,560
40,250
expense of $83, $212, and $496, respectively)
General and administrative (includes share-based
compensation expense of $1,368, $1,658, and $2,516,
23,290
19,493
15,176
respectively)
Total operating expenses
134,537
130,307
114,958
Operating profit/(loss)
24,816
24,781
(10,622)
Other income, net
5,043
7,509
7,859
Interest income
4,200
4,221
1,933
Interest expense
(2,501)
(2,488)
(1,352)
Exchange difference
317
(1,325)
(2,043)
Income/(loss) before income tax expense
31,875
32,698
(4,225)
Income tax expense
19,577
10,847
11,082
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
12,298
21,851
(15,307)
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax6,7
756,768
55,882
(42,181)
Net income/(loss)
769,066
77,733
(57,488)
Less: Net loss from continuing operations attributable to
(1)
-
(50)
the noncontrolling interest shareholders
Less: Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations
(65,134)
36,994
(27,874)
attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders
Net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to
12,299
21,851
(15,257)
Sohu.com Limited
Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations attributable
821,902
18,888
(14,307)
to Sohu.com Limited
Net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited
834,201
40,739
(29,564)
Basic net income/(loss) from continuing operations per
$
0.31
$
0.55
$
(0.39)
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited8
Basic net income/(loss) from discontinued operations per
$
20.75
$
0.48
$
(0.36)
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Basic net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
$
21.06
$
1.03
$
(0.75)
Sohu.com Limited
Shares/ADSs used in computing basic net income/(loss) per
39,614
39,509
39,286
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Diluted net income/(loss) from continuing operations per
$
0.31
$
0.55
$
(0.39)
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Diluted net income/(loss) from discontinued operations per
$
20.75
$
0.48
$
(0.36)
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Diluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to
$
21.06
$
1.03
$
(0.75)
Sohu.com Limited
Shares/ADSs used in computing diluted net income/(loss)
39,614
39,509
39,286
per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited
In view of the completion of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, the results of operations for Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.
For the third quarter of 2021, net income from discontinued operations included the disposal gain recognized during the quarter as a result of the completion of the Sohu/Tencent Sogou Share Purchase on September 23, 2021.
Each ADS represents one ordinary share.
SOHU.COM LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OFOPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2021
Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021
Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
Adjustments
GAAP
Adjustments
GAAP
Adjustments
GAAP
7 (a)
90
(a)
240
(a)
Brand advertising gross profit
$
9,742
$
7
$
9,749
$
10,070
$
90
$
10,160
$
12,635
$
240
$
12,875
Brand advertising gross margin
29%
29%
27%
28%
31%
31%
78
(a)
78
(a)
151
(a)
Online games gross profit
$
137,773
$
78
$
137,851
$
134,246
$
78
$
134,324
$
81,300
$
151
$
81,451
Online games gross margin
83%
83%
89%
89%
80%
80%
- (a)
- (a)
-
(a)
Others gross profit
$
11,838
$
-
$
11,838
$
10,772
$
-
$
10,772
$
10,401
$
-
$
10,401
Others gross margin
76%
76%
66%
66%
67%
67%
85
(a)
168
(a)
391
(a)
Gross profit
$
159,353
$
85
$
159,438
$
155,088
$
168
$
155,256
$
104,336
$
391
$
104,727
Gross margin
74%
74%
76%
76%
66%
66%
Operating expenses
$
134,537
$
(2,639)
(a) $
131,898
$
130,307
$
(3,098)
(a) $
127,209
$
114,958
$
(5,481)
(a) $
109,477
2,724
(a)
3,266
(a)
5,872
(a)
Operating profit/(loss)
$
24,816
$
2,724
$
27,540
$
24,781
$
3,266
$
28,047
$
(10,622)
$
5,872
$
(4,750)
Operating margin
11%
13%
12%
14%
-7%
-3%
Income tax expense
$
19,577
$
(865)
(b,c)$
18,712
$
10,847
$
(1,755)
(b,c)$
9,092
$
11,082
$
(642) (b,c)$
10,440
2,724
(a)
3,266
(a)
5,872
(a)
1,068
(b)
(1,673)
(b)
1,587
(b)
1,221
(c)
1,198
(c)
1,171
(c)
-
156
( d)
-
Net income/(loss) before non-
$
12,298
$
5,013
$
17,311
$
21,851
$
2,947
$
24,798
$
(15,307)
$
8,630
$
(6,677)
controlling interest
2,724
(a)
3,266
(a)
5,872
(a)
1,068
(b)
(1,673)
(b)
1,587
(b)
1,221
(c)
1,198
(c)
1,171
(c)
-
156
( d)
-
Net income/(loss) from continuing
operations attributable to Sohu.com
Limited for diluted net loss per
$
12,299
$
5,013
$
17,312
$
21,851
$
2,947
$
24,798
$
(15,257)
$
8,630
$
(6,627)
share/ADS
Net income/(loss) from discontinued
operations attributable to Sohu.com
Limited for diluted net loss per
$
821,902
$
320
$
822,222
$
18,776
$
493
$
19,269
$
(14,307)
$
1,462
$
(12,845)
share/ADS11
Net income/( loss) attributable to
Sohu.com Limited fordiluted net loss
per share/ADS
$
834,201
$
5,333
$
839,534
$
40,627
$
3,440
$
44,067
$
(29,564)
$
10,092
$
(19,472)
Diluted net income/(loss) from
continuing operations per share/ADS
$
0.31
$
0.44
$
0.55
$
0.63
$
(0.39)
$
(0.17)
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Diluted net income/(loss) from
discontinued operations per share/ADS
$
20.75
$
20.76
$
0.48
$
0.49
$
(0.36)
$
(0.33)
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
Diluted net income/(loss) per
$
21.06
$
21.19
$
1.03
$
1.12
$
(0.75)
$
(0.50)
share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com
Shares/ADSs used in computingdiluted
net income/(loss) per share/ADS
attributable to Sohu.com Limited
39,614
39,614
39,509
39,509
39,286
39,286
Note:
To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.
To adjust for a change in the fair value of the Company's investment in Hylink and the income tax effect.
To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA.
To adjust for an impairment charge recognized for investments unrelated to the Company's core businesses
11 In view of the completion of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, the results of operations for Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.
