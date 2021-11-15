Sohu com : Condesed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the third quarter of 2021, net income from discontinued operations included the disposal gain recognized during the quarter as a result of the completion of the Sohu/Tencent Sogou Share Purchase on September 23, 2021.

In view of the completion of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, the results of operations for Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OFOPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2021 Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021 Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020 GAAP Non-GAAP Non- GAAP Non-GAAP Non- GAAP Non-GAAP Non- Adjustments GAAP Adjustments GAAP Adjustments GAAP 7 (a) 90 (a) 240 (a) Brand advertising gross profit $ 9,742 $ 7 $ 9,749 $ 10,070 $ 90 $ 10,160 $ 12,635 $ 240 $ 12,875 Brand advertising gross margin 29% 29% 27% 28% 31% 31% 78 (a) 78 (a) 151 (a) Online games gross profit $ 137,773 $ 78 $ 137,851 $ 134,246 $ 78 $ 134,324 $ 81,300 $ 151 $ 81,451 Online games gross margin 83% 83% 89% 89% 80% 80% - (a) - (a) - (a) Others gross profit $ 11,838 $ - $ 11,838 $ 10,772 $ - $ 10,772 $ 10,401 $ - $ 10,401 Others gross margin 76% 76% 66% 66% 67% 67% 85 (a) 168 (a) 391 (a) Gross profit $ 159,353 $ 85 $ 159,438 $ 155,088 $ 168 $ 155,256 $ 104,336 $ 391 $ 104,727 Gross margin 74% 74% 76% 76% 66% 66% Operating expenses $ 134,537 $ (2,639) (a) $ 131,898 $ 130,307 $ (3,098) (a) $ 127,209 $ 114,958 $ (5,481) (a) $ 109,477 2,724 (a) 3,266 (a) 5,872 (a) Operating profit/(loss) $ 24,816 $ 2,724 $ 27,540 $ 24,781 $ 3,266 $ 28,047 $ (10,622) $ 5,872 $ (4,750) Operating margin 11% 13% 12% 14% -7% -3% Income tax expense $ 19,577 $ (865) (b,c)$ 18,712 $ 10,847 $ (1,755) (b,c)$ 9,092 $ 11,082 $ (642) (b,c)$ 10,440 2,724 (a) 3,266 (a) 5,872 (a) 1,068 (b) (1,673) (b) 1,587 (b) 1,221 (c) 1,198 (c) 1,171 (c) - 156 ( d) - Net income/(loss) before non- $ 12,298 $ 5,013 $ 17,311 $ 21,851 $ 2,947 $ 24,798 $ (15,307) $ 8,630 $ (6,677) controlling interest 2,724 (a) 3,266 (a) 5,872 (a) 1,068 (b) (1,673) (b) 1,587 (b) 1,221 (c) 1,198 (c) 1,171 (c) - 156 ( d) - Net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to Sohu.com Limited for diluted net loss per $ 12,299 $ 5,013 $ 17,312 $ 21,851 $ 2,947 $ 24,798 $ (15,257) $ 8,630 $ (6,627) share/ADS Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations attributable to Sohu.com Limited for diluted net loss per $ 821,902 $ 320 $ 822,222 $ 18,776 $ 493 $ 19,269 $ (14,307) $ 1,462 $ (12,845) share/ADS11 Net income/( loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited fordiluted net loss per share/ADS $ 834,201 $ 5,333 $ 839,534 $ 40,627 $ 3,440 $ 44,067 $ (29,564) $ 10,092 $ (19,472) Diluted net income/(loss) from continuing operations per share/ADS $ 0.31 $ 0.44 $ 0.55 $ 0.63 $ (0.39) $ (0.17) attributable to Sohu.com Limited Diluted net income/(loss) from discontinued operations per share/ADS $ 20.75 $ 20.76 $ 0.48 $ 0.49 $ (0.36) $ (0.33) attributable to Sohu.com Limited Diluted net income/(loss) per $ 21.06 $ 21.19 $ 1.03 $ 1.12 $ (0.75) $ (0.50) share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Shares/ADSs used in computingdiluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited 39,614 39,614 39,509 39,509 39,286 39,286

Note:

To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense. To adjust for a change in the fair value of the Company's investment in Hylink and the income tax effect. To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA. To adjust for an impairment charge recognized for investments unrelated to the Company's core businesses

11 In view of the completion of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, the results of operations for Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.