    SOHU   US83410S1087

SOHU.COM LIMITED

(SOHU)
  Report
Sohu com : Condesed Consolidated Statements of Operations

11/15/2021 | 03:50am EST
SOHU.COM LIMITED

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Three Months Ended

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Sep. 30, 2020

Revenues:

33,748

$

36,840

$

41,094

Brand advertising

$

Online games

166,750

151,272

101,324

Others

15,592

16,290

15,476

Total revenues

216,090

204,402

157,894

Cost of revenues:

Brand advertising (includes share-based compensation

expense of $7, $90, and $240, respectively)

24,006

26,770

28,459

Online games (includes share-based compensation

28,977

17,026

20,024

expense of $78, $78, and $151, respectively)

Others

3,754

5,518

5,075

Total cost of revenues

56,737

49,314

53,558

Gross profit

159,353

155,088

104,336

Operating expenses:

Product development (includes share-based compensation

expense of $1,188, $1,228, and $2,469, respectively)

65,898

65,254

59,532

Sales and marketing (includes share-based compensation

45,349

45,560

40,250

expense of $83, $212, and $496, respectively)

General and administrative (includes share-based

compensation expense of $1,368, $1,658, and $2,516,

23,290

19,493

15,176

respectively)

Total operating expenses

134,537

130,307

114,958

Operating profit/(loss)

24,816

24,781

(10,622)

Other income, net

5,043

7,509

7,859

Interest income

4,200

4,221

1,933

Interest expense

(2,501)

(2,488)

(1,352)

Exchange difference

317

(1,325)

(2,043)

Income/(loss) before income tax expense

31,875

32,698

(4,225)

Income tax expense

19,577

10,847

11,082

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations

12,298

21,851

(15,307)

Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax6,7

756,768

55,882

(42,181)

Net income/(loss)

769,066

77,733

(57,488)

Less: Net loss from continuing operations attributable to

(1)

-

(50)

the noncontrolling interest shareholders

Less: Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations

(65,134)

36,994

(27,874)

attributable to the noncontrolling interest shareholders

Net income/(loss) from continuing operations attributable to

12,299

21,851

(15,257)

Sohu.com Limited

Net income/(loss) from discontinued operations attributable

821,902

18,888

(14,307)

to Sohu.com Limited

Net income/(loss) attributable to Sohu.com Limited

834,201

40,739

(29,564)

Basic net income/(loss) from continuing operations per

$

0.31

$

0.55

$

(0.39)

share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited8

Basic net income/(loss) from discontinued operations per

$

20.75

$

0.48

$

(0.36)

share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Basic net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to

$

21.06

$

1.03

$

(0.75)

Sohu.com Limited

Shares/ADSs used in computing basic net income/(loss) per

39,614

39,509

39,286

share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Diluted net income/(loss) from continuing operations per

$

0.31

$

0.55

$

(0.39)

share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Diluted net income/(loss) from discontinued operations per

$

20.75

$

0.48

$

(0.36)

share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Diluted net income/(loss) per share/ADS attributable to

$

21.06

$

1.03

$

(0.75)

Sohu.com Limited

Shares/ADSs used in computing diluted net income/(loss)

39,614

39,509

39,286

per share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com Limited

  • In view of the completion of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, the results of operations for Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.
  • For the third quarter of 2021, net income from discontinued operations included the disposal gain recognized during the quarter as a result of the completion of the Sohu/Tencent Sogou Share Purchase on September 23, 2021.
  • Each ADS represents one ordinary share.

SOHU.COM LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OFOPERATIONS MEASURES TO THE NEAREST COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(UNAUDITED, IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2021

Three Months Ended Jun. 30, 2021

Three Months Ended Sep. 30, 2020

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Non-

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Non-

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Non-

Adjustments

GAAP

Adjustments

GAAP

Adjustments

GAAP

7 (a)

90

(a)

240

(a)

Brand advertising gross profit

$

9,742

$

7

$

9,749

$

10,070

$

90

$

10,160

$

12,635

$

240

$

12,875

Brand advertising gross margin

29%

29%

27%

28%

31%

31%

78

(a)

78

(a)

151

(a)

Online games gross profit

$

137,773

$

78

$

137,851

$

134,246

$

78

$

134,324

$

81,300

$

151

$

81,451

Online games gross margin

83%

83%

89%

89%

80%

80%

- (a)

- (a)

-

(a)

Others gross profit

$

11,838

$

-

$

11,838

$

10,772

$

-

$

10,772

$

10,401

$

-

$

10,401

Others gross margin

76%

76%

66%

66%

67%

67%

85

(a)

168

(a)

391

(a)

Gross profit

$

159,353

$

85

$

159,438

$

155,088

$

168

$

155,256

$

104,336

$

391

$

104,727

Gross margin

74%

74%

76%

76%

66%

66%

Operating expenses

$

134,537

$

(2,639)

(a) $

131,898

$

130,307

$

(3,098)

(a) $

127,209

$

114,958

$

(5,481)

(a) $

109,477

2,724

(a)

3,266

(a)

5,872

(a)

Operating profit/(loss)

$

24,816

$

2,724

$

27,540

$

24,781

$

3,266

$

28,047

$

(10,622)

$

5,872

$

(4,750)

Operating margin

11%

13%

12%

14%

-7%

-3%

Income tax expense

$

19,577

$

(865)

(b,c)$

18,712

$

10,847

$

(1,755)

(b,c)$

9,092

$

11,082

$

(642) (b,c)$

10,440

2,724

(a)

3,266

(a)

5,872

(a)

1,068

(b)

(1,673)

(b)

1,587

(b)

1,221

(c)

1,198

(c)

1,171

(c)

-

156

( d)

-

Net income/(loss) before non-

$

12,298

$

5,013

$

17,311

$

21,851

$

2,947

$

24,798

$

(15,307)

$

8,630

$

(6,677)

controlling interest

2,724

(a)

3,266

(a)

5,872

(a)

1,068

(b)

(1,673)

(b)

1,587

(b)

1,221

(c)

1,198

(c)

1,171

(c)

-

156

( d)

-

Net income/(loss) from continuing

operations attributable to Sohu.com

Limited for diluted net loss per

$

12,299

$

5,013

$

17,312

$

21,851

$

2,947

$

24,798

$

(15,257)

$

8,630

$

(6,627)

share/ADS

Net income/(loss) from discontinued

operations attributable to Sohu.com

Limited for diluted net loss per

$

821,902

$

320

$

822,222

$

18,776

$

493

$

19,269

$

(14,307)

$

1,462

$

(12,845)

share/ADS11

Net income/( loss) attributable to

Sohu.com Limited fordiluted net loss

per share/ADS

$

834,201

$

5,333

$

839,534

$

40,627

$

3,440

$

44,067

$

(29,564)

$

10,092

$

(19,472)

Diluted net income/(loss) from

continuing operations per share/ADS

$

0.31

$

0.44

$

0.55

$

0.63

$

(0.39)

$

(0.17)

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Diluted net income/(loss) from

discontinued operations per share/ADS

$

20.75

$

20.76

$

0.48

$

0.49

$

(0.36)

$

(0.33)

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

Diluted net income/(loss) per

$

21.06

$

21.19

$

1.03

$

1.12

$

(0.75)

$

(0.50)

share/ADS attributable to Sohu.com

Shares/ADSs used in computingdiluted

net income/(loss) per share/ADS

attributable to Sohu.com Limited

39,614

39,614

39,509

39,509

39,286

39,286

Note:

  1. To eliminate the impact of share-based awards as measured using the fair value method. This adjustment does not have an impact on income tax expense.
  2. To adjust for a change in the fair value of the Company's investment in Hylink and the income tax effect.
  3. To adjust for the effect of the U.S. TCJA.
  4. To adjust for an impairment charge recognized for investments unrelated to the Company's core businesses

11 In view of the completion of the transaction with Tencent related to Sogou, the results of operations for Sogou and the gain from its disposal are presented in separate line items as discontinued operations.

Disclaimer

Sohu.com Ltd. published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
