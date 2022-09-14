Sohu com : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

On September 14, 2022, the registrant held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") in Beijing, China. The following proposals were submitted to the shareholders at the 2022 Annual Meeting:

1. Election of three nominees as Class I Directors (as such term is defined in the registrant's articles of association), each to serve until the second succeeding annual general meeting of shareholders and his successor is duly elected or appointed, or until his earlier resignation or removal; and

2. Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Information regarding the foregoing proposals is incorporated by reference herein from the registrant's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2022.

Proposal 1. The numbers of votes cast for and withheld from the three persons nominated for election as Class I Directors are as follows:

Nominees For Withheld Dr. Charles Zhang 14,821,500 6,361,084 Dr. Zhonghan Deng 12,687,622 8,494,962 Mr. Dave De Yang 14,899,505 6,283,079

Each of Dr. Charles Zhang, Dr. Zhonghan Deng, and Mr. Dave De Yang received a plurality of the votes cast at the 2022 Annual Meeting and was elected as a Class I Director.

Proposal 2. The numbers of votes cast for and against ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors, and the number of abstentions, are as follows:

For Against Abstentions 21,001,053 86,565 94,966

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors was ratified.

