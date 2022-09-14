Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Sohu.com Limited
  News
  7. Summary
    SOHU   US83410S1087

SOHU.COM LIMITED

(SOHU)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-13 pm EDT
17.06 USD   -2.40%
06:10aSOHU COM : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K
PU
08/08Citigroup Lowers Price Target for Sohu.com to $22 From $25, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
08/08SOHU COM : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Sohu com : Current Report by Foreign Issuer - Form 6-K

09/14/2022 | 06:10am EDT
On September 14, 2022, the registrant held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "2022 Annual Meeting") in Beijing, China. The following proposals were submitted to the shareholders at the 2022 Annual Meeting:

1.

Election of three nominees as Class I Directors (as such term is defined in the registrant's articles of association), each to serve until the second succeeding annual general meeting of shareholders and his successor is duly elected or appointed, or until his earlier resignation or removal; and

2.

Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.

Information regarding the foregoing proposals is incorporated by reference herein from the registrant's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2022.

Proposal 1. The numbers of votes cast for and withheld from the three persons nominated for election as Class I Directors are as follows:

Nominees

For Withheld

Dr. Charles Zhang

14,821,500 6,361,084

Dr. Zhonghan Deng

12,687,622 8,494,962

Mr. Dave De Yang

14,899,505 6,283,079

Each of Dr. Charles Zhang, Dr. Zhonghan Deng, and Mr. Dave De Yang received a plurality of the votes cast at the 2022 Annual Meeting and was elected as a Class I Director.

Proposal 2. The numbers of votes cast for and against ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors, and the number of abstentions, are as follows:

For

Against Abstentions

21,001,053

86,565 94,966

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors was ratified.

2

Disclaimer

Sohu.com Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 10:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
