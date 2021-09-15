Log in
    SOHU   US83410S1087

SOHU.COM LIMITED

(SOHU)
Sohu com : Material Event (Form 6-K)

09/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
On September 15, 2021, the registrant held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the '2021 Annual Meeting') in Beijing, China. The following proposals were submitted to the shareholders at the 2021 Annual Meeting:

1.

Election of three nominees as Class II Directors (as such term is defined in the registrant's articles of association), each to serve until the second succeeding annual general meeting of shareholders and his successor is duly elected or appointed, or until his earlier resignation or removal; and

2.

Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

Information regarding the foregoing proposals is incorporated by reference herein from the registrant's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2021.

Proposal 1. The numbers of votes cast for and withheld from the three persons nominated for election as Class II Directors are as follows:

Nominees

For Withheld

Mr. Charles Huang

14,757,483 10,062,301

Dr. Dave Qi

12,644,285 12,175,499

Mr. Shi Wang

12,846,461 11,973,323

Each of Mr. Charles Huang, Dr. Dave Qi, and Mr. Shi Wang received a plurality of the votes cast at the 2021 Annual Meeting and was elected as a Class II Director.

Proposal 2. The numbers of votes cast for and against ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors, and the number of abstentions, are as follows:

For

Against Abstentions

24,730,401

88,180 1,203

The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors was ratified.

2

Disclaimer

Sohu.com Ltd. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 10:21:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
