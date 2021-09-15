Sohu com : Material Event (Form 6-K)

On September 15, 2021, the registrant held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the '2021 Annual Meeting') in Beijing, China. The following proposals were submitted to the shareholders at the 2021 Annual Meeting:
|
|
1.
|
Election of three nominees as Class II Directors (as such term is defined in the registrant's articles of association), each to serve until the second succeeding annual general meeting of shareholders and his successor is duly elected or appointed, or until his earlier resignation or removal; and
|
|
2.
|
Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
Information regarding the foregoing proposals is incorporated by reference herein from the registrant's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2021.
Proposal 1. The numbers of votes cast for and withheld from the three persons nominated for election as Class II Directors are as follows:
|
|
Nominees
|
|
For
|
|
|
Withheld
|
|
Mr. Charles Huang
|
|
|
14,757,483
|
|
|
|
10,062,301
|
|
Dr. Dave Qi
|
|
|
12,644,285
|
|
|
|
12,175,499
|
|
Mr. Shi Wang
|
|
|
12,846,461
|
|
|
|
11,973,323
|
Each of Mr. Charles Huang, Dr. Dave Qi, and Mr. Shi Wang received a plurality of the votes cast at the 2021 Annual Meeting and was elected as a Class II Director.
Proposal 2. The numbers of votes cast for and against ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors, and the number of abstentions, are as follows:
|
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstentions
|
24,730,401
|
|
88,180
|
|
1,203
The appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the registrant's independent auditors was ratified.
