Court Meeting :: Voluntary

Feb 17, 2021 3:52
SG210217CMETYZQL
Roy Teo
Chief Executive Officer
Please refer to the attachments for more information.
11/03/2021 14:30:00
09/03/2021 14:30:00
Attachment 1 (Size: 37,937 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 43,501 bytes)
Attachment 3 (Size: 253,579 bytes)
Attachment 4 (Size: 8,172,664 bytes)
Sales 2020
87,4 M
65,8 M
65,8 M
Net income 2020
47,9 M
36,1 M
36,1 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
Yield 2020
6,43%
Capitalization
676 M
511 M
510 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
7,74x
Capi. / Sales 2021
7,19x
Nbr of Employees
12
Free-Float
69,6%
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,48 SGD
Last Close Price
0,53 SGD
Spread / Highest target
-9,43%
Spread / Average Target
-9,43%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,43%
