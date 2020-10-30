Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Notification Form For Director In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Mr Lim Chap Huat)
10/30/2020 | 06:40am EDT
Font
A A
Investor Relations
News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Notification Form For Director In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Mr Lim Chap Huat)
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 30, 2020 18:32
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification form for Director in respect of interests in securities (Mr Lim Chap Huat)
Announcement Reference
SG201030OTHRBICQ
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Roy Teo
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
30/10/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 39,732 bytes)
Disclaimer
Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 10:39:09 UTC
All news about SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Sales 2020
89,2 M
65,3 M
65,3 M
Net income 2020
44,8 M
32,8 M
32,8 M
Net Debt 2020
476 M
349 M
349 M
P/E ratio 2020
13,8x
Yield 2020
7,69%
Capitalization
578 M
423 M
423 M
EV / Sales 2020
11,8x
EV / Sales 2021
11,9x
Nbr of Employees
12
Free-Float
69,4%
Chart SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
0,44 SGD
Last Close Price
0,46 SGD
Spread / Highest target
9,71%
Spread / Average Target
-2,62%
Spread / Lowest Target
-23,1%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.