Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Notification Form For Chief Executive Officer In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Mr Roy Teo)
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Apr 1, 2021 21:05
New
Notification Form for Chief Executive Officer in respect of interests in securities (Mr Roy Teo)
SG210401OTHR70J5
Roy Teo
Chief Executive Officer
Please refer to the Form 1 attached.
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
31/03/2021
Attachment 1 (Size: 39,404 bytes)
Sales 2020
87,4 M
64,9 M
64,9 M
Net income 2020
47,9 M
35,6 M
35,6 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
Yield 2020
6,37%
Capitalization
683 M
508 M
507 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
7,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021
7,25x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
69,6%
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,48 SGD
Last Close Price
0,54 SGD
Spread / Highest target
-10,3%
Spread / Average Target
-10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-10,3%