Soilbuild Business Space REIT    SV3U   SG2G07995670

SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT

(SV3U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Notification Form For Chief Executive Officer In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Mr Roy Teo)

04/01/2021 | 09:09am EDT
Investor Relations

News

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Notification Form For Chief Executive Officer In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Mr Roy Teo)

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 1, 2021 21:05
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notification Form for Chief Executive Officer in respect of interests in securities (Mr Roy Teo)
Announcement Reference SG210401OTHR70J5
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the Form 1 attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 31/03/2021

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 39,404 bytes)

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 01 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2021 13:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 87,4 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net income 2020 47,9 M 35,6 M 35,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,37%
Capitalization 683 M 508 M 507 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Duration : Period :
Soilbuild Business Space REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,48 SGD
Last Close Price 0,54 SGD
Spread / Highest target -10,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seng Wah Teo Chief Executive Officer
Hui Hua Lim Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kie Cheong Chong Chairman
Seng Tat Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Fook Ai Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT0.00%508
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-5.51%60 255
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.95%39 706
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-7.81%24 178
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.14%23 942
SEGRO PLC-1.06%15 387
