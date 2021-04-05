Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification Form For Substantial Unitholders - Blackstone Entities
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) :: Notification Form For Substantial Unitholders - Blackstone Entities
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 5, 2021 23:56
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification Form for Substantial Unitholders - Blackstone entities
Announcement Reference
SG210405OTHRFZV1
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Roy Teo
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the Form 3 attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
05/04/2021
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 93,583 bytes)
