MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Soilbuild Business Space REIT    SV3U   SG2G07995670

SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT

(SV3U)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 02/16
0.53 SGD   0.00%
09:01aSOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Invitation To The Sias-Sb REIT Virtual Dialogue Session
PU
09:01aCOURT MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
08:55aEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

02/16/2021 | 02:55pm EST
Investor Relations

News

Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 17, 2021 3:45
Status New
Announcement Reference SG210217XMETLXMO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the attachments for more information.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 11/03/2021 14:00:00
Response Deadline Date 09/03/2021 14:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The EGM will be held by electronic means. Unitholders will not be able to attend the EGM in person.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 38,421 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 36,727 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 252,061 bytes)
  4. Attachment 4 (Size: 8,098,923 bytes)

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 19:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 87,4 M 65,8 M 65,8 M
Net income 2020 47,9 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,43%
Capitalization 676 M 511 M 510 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,74x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,19x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Duration : Period :
Soilbuild Business Space REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,48 SGD
Last Close Price 0,53 SGD
Spread / Highest target -9,43%
Spread / Average Target -9,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seng Wah Teo Chief Executive Officer
Hui Hua Lim Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Kie Cheong Chong Chairman
Seng Tat Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Fook Ai Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT-0.93%511
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-0.61%63 245
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.39%39 257
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-2.90%25 166
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION0.47%23 321
SEGRO PLC2.41%16 081
