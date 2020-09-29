Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

SB REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as Manager of Soilbuild REIT, wishes to announce that the financial results of Soilbuild REIT for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2020 will be released on Thursday, 15 October 2020, after trading hours.