Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Notification Of Results Release

09/29/2020 | 05:40pm EDT
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Sep 30, 2020 5:35
New
Notification of Results Release
SG200930OTHRTF8B
Roy Teo
Chief Executive Officer
SB REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as Manager of Soilbuild REIT, wishes to announce that the financial results of Soilbuild REIT for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2020 will be released on Thursday, 15 October 2020, after trading hours.
Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.