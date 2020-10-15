Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
10/15/2020 | 06:55am EDT
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 15, 2020 18:46
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference
SG201015OTHRWAMR
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Roy Teo
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachments.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended
30/09/2020
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 283,093 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 163,622 bytes)
Attachment 3 (Size: 2,479,555 bytes)
Disclaimer
Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 10:54:01 UTC
All news about SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT

Sales 2020
Sales 2020
89,2 M
65,5 M
65,5 M
Net income 2020
44,8 M
32,9 M
32,9 M
Net Debt 2020
476 M
350 M
350 M
P/E ratio 2020
15,0x
Yield 2020
7,07%
Capitalization
629 M
-
462 M
EV / Sales 2020
12,4x
EV / Sales 2021
12,5x
Nbr of Employees
12
Free-Float
69,4%
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
3
Average target price
0,44 SGD
Last Close Price
0,50 SGD
Spread / Highest target
0,85%
Spread / Average Target
-10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target
-29,3%
