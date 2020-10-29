Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
0
10/29/2020 | 08:35am EDT
Font AA
Investor Relations
News
Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results
Announcement Title
Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Oct 29, 2020 20:21
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference
SG201029OTHRK30V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Roy Teo
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Further to the announcement made on 15 October 2020 in relation to Soilbuild REIT's unaudited results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2020, please refer to the attached announcement in respect of the Auditor's Review Report issued in accordance with Rule 25 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers.
Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 12:34:05 UTC