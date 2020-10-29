Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)

Further to the announcement made on 15 October 2020 in relation to Soilbuild REIT's unaudited results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2020, please refer to the attached announcement in respect of the Auditor's Review Report issued in accordance with Rule 25 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers.