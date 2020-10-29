Log in
Soilbuild Business Space REIT

SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT

(SV3U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

10/29/2020 | 08:35am EDT

Font AA

Investor Relations

News

Financial Statements And Related Announcement :: Third Quarter Results

Announcement Title Financial Statements and Related Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Oct 29, 2020 20:21
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Third Quarter Results
Announcement Reference SG201029OTHRK30V
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Further to the announcement made on 15 October 2020 in relation to Soilbuild REIT's unaudited results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2020, please refer to the attached announcement in respect of the Auditor's Review Report issued in accordance with Rule 25 of the Singapore Code on Take-overs and Mergers.
Additional Details
For Financial Period Ended 30/09/2020

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 111,078 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 96,504 bytes)

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 12:34:05 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 89,2 M 65,3 M 65,3 M
Net income 2020 44,8 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net Debt 2020 476 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
Yield 2020 7,87%
Capitalization 565 M 415 M 414 M
EV / Sales 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Duration : Period :
Soilbuild Business Space REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,44 SGD
Last Close Price 0,45 SGD
Spread / Highest target 12,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Seng Wah Teo Chief Executive Officer
Kie Cheong Chong Chairman
Hui Hua Lim Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Chap Huat Lim Non-Executive Director & Manager
Seng Tat Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT-14.42%415
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)29.53%66 955
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.25.17%40 317
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.82%20 534
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-21.49%19 947
SEGRO PLC-0.49%13 807
