Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Invitation To The Sias-Sb REIT Virtual Dialogue Session
Font
A A
Investor Relations
News
Invitation To The Sias-Sb REIT Virtual Dialogue Session
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 17, 2021 3:55
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Invitation to the SIAS-SB REIT Virtual Dialogue Session
Announcement Reference
SG210217OTHRGPLV
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Roy Teo
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please see attached document.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 55,166 bytes)
Disclaimer
Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 17 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 20:00:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Sales 2020
87,4 M
65,8 M
65,8 M
Net income 2020
47,9 M
36,1 M
36,1 M
Net Debt 2020
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
Yield 2020
6,43%
Capitalization
676 M
511 M
510 M
Capi. / Sales 2020
7,74x
Capi. / Sales 2021
7,19x
Nbr of Employees
12
Free-Float
69,6%
Chart SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
0,48 SGD
Last Close Price
0,53 SGD
Spread / Highest target
-9,43%
Spread / Average Target
-9,43%
Spread / Lowest Target
-9,43%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.