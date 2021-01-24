Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Soilbuild Business Space REIT    SV3U   SG2G07995670

SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT

(SV3U)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Notice Of Date Of First Court Hearing

01/24/2021 | 07:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Font AA

Investor Relations

News

Notice Of Date Of First Court Hearing

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 24, 2021 20:09
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Notice of date of first court hearing
Announcement Reference SG210124OTHRA59Z
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Roy Teo
Designation Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please see the attached announcement.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 75,835 bytes)

Disclaimer

Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 24 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2021 12:25:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
07:26aSOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Notice Of Date Of First Court Hearing
PU
01/22Singapore Index Tumbles on Friday; Soilbuild Business Hits 52-Week High over ..
MT
01/22SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Hits 52-Week High on 29% Growth in Q4 Distributi..
MT
01/21CASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory With Options
PU
01/21CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION : : Mandatory
PU
01/21SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Revaluation Of Properties In Soilbuild Business ..
PU
01/21SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : REIT Announces 4Q FY2020 DPU Of 1.194 Cents And ..
PU
01/21SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Financial Statements And Related Announcement - ..
PU
2020FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : : Notification Of Results Release
PU
2020SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT : Plans Delisting from Singapore Stock Exchange
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 87,4 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
Net income 2020 47,9 M 36,1 M 36,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,31%
Capitalization 688 M 518 M 517 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,87x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,00x
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Duration : Period :
Soilbuild Business Space REIT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,42 SGD
Last Close Price 0,54 SGD
Spread / Highest target -11,1%
Spread / Average Target -23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Seng Wah Teo Chief Executive Officer
Kie Cheong Chong Chairman
Hui Hua Lim Chief Financial Officer & Co-Secretary
Chap Huat Lim Non-Executive Director & Manager
Seng Tat Ng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOILBUILD BUSINESS SPACE REIT0.93%518
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)0.98%64 257
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.0.68%39 352
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.26%24 552
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.75%22 343
SEGRO PLC2.81%15 857
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ