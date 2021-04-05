Soilbuild Business Space REIT : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Notification Form For Director In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Ms Lim Cheng Hwa)
04/05/2021 | 04:50am EDT
Font AA
Investor Relations
News
Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Notification Form For Director In Respect Of Interests In Securities (Ms Lim Cheng Hwa)
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Apr 5, 2021 16:43
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Notification Form for Director in respect of interests in securities (Ms Lim Cheng Hwa)
Announcement Reference
SG210405OTHRIS6G
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Roy Teo
Designation
Chief Executive Officer
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the Form 1 attached.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Soilbuild Business Space REIT published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 08:49:03 UTC.