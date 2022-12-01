Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Soitec
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOI   FR0013227113

SOITEC

(SOI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-30 am EST
153.55 EUR   +0.10%
STMicro, Soitec deepen cooperation over fast-growing semiconductor material
RE
02:01aSoitec : STMicroelectronics and Soitec cooperate on SiC substrate manufacturing technology
GL
11/24Transcript : Soitec S.A., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 24, 2022
CI
STMicro, Soitec deepen cooperation over fast-growing semiconductor material

12/01/2022 | 02:05am EST
PARIS (Reuters) - French semiconductor materials supplier Soitec and chipmaker STMicroelectronics said on Thursday they were deepening their cooperation over the manufacturing of a key and fast-growing material used in the electric car industry.

The material, silicon carbide (SiC), is used to make a growing number of chips that improve the power management of electric vehicles.

It is also a driver of growth for the two firms, which have benefited lately from a global chip shortage and the subsequent rise in demand and prices.

Under the enhanced cooperation, STMicro, whose biggest clients include EV maker Tesla Inc, agreed to use Soitec's SiC substrate technology, in the form of a bigger, 200 millimetre wafer which is upcoming, the two companies said in a statement.

The so-called qualification of Soitec's new substrate by STMicro over the next 18 months means that the Franco-Italian chipmaker will be able to manufacture the technology itself, as it needs to ramp up production of SiC chips.

"This will help accelerating the adoption of electric cars," Soitec's chief executive, Pierre Barnabe, said, adding that 200mm wafers enable the manufacturing of more components and improve the charging capabilities of cars.

While not exclusive, the Soitec-STMicro cooperation gives STMicro a time advantage in the adoption of the technology.

STMicro is aiming to sell $700 million worth of SiC chips this year and is targeting $1 billion in 2023, it has said.

The Geneva-based group said in October it will build a 730 million-euro silicon carbide wafer plant in Italy, the first such project approved as part of a European Union drive to bring more chip production closer to home.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain in Paris; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Mathieu Rosemain


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SOITEC 0.10% 153.55 Real-time Quote.-28.65%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 0.85% 36.055 Real-time Quote.-16.87%
TESLA, INC. 7.67% 194.7 Delayed Quote.-44.73%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 081 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
Net income 2023 221 M 227 M 227 M
Net cash 2023 128 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2023 25,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 457 M 5 627 M 5 627 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
EV / Sales 2024 3,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 870
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart SOITEC
Duration : Period :
Soitec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOITEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 153,55 €
Average target price 221,73 €
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre Barnabé Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Léa Alzingre Chief Financial Officer
Eric Meurice Chairman
Ionut Radu Manager-Research & Development
Bernard Aspar Chief Operations Officer & Head-Global Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOITEC-28.65%5 627
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.33%407 279
NVIDIA CORPORATION-42.46%384 876
BROADCOM INC.-17.19%211 167
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-4.25%156 992
QUALCOMM, INC.-35.27%132 704