SOITEC

SOITEC

(SOI)
Soitec : APPOINTS YVON PASTOL AS EVP OF CUSTOMER GROUP TO REINFORCE ENGAGEMENT WITH GROWING CUSTOMERS BASE

09/21/2020

 

 

 

SOITEC APPOINTS YVON PASTOL AS EVP OF CUSTOMER GROUP TO REINFORCE ENGAGEMENT WITH GROWING CUSTOMERS BASE

Bernin (Grenoble), France, September 21st, 2020 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announced the appointment of a senior industry executive, Yvon Pastol, as Executive Vice President, Customer Group.

Yvon Pastol brings more than 20 years in executive positions in the semiconductor industry and will strengthen Soitec's successful growth rooted in deep collaboration with customers and the entire semiconductor ecosystem. With Yvon’s leadership, the Customer Group, with sales and technical expertise, will further develop and deepen Soitec’s partnerships across the value chain.

“Understanding our customers and end customers’ requirements and roadmaps is essential in developing and bringing to market products which can become industry standards,” said Paul Boudre, CEO. “I’m excited about Yvon joining Soitec - his comprehensive experience in the semiconductor industry worldwide will enhance Soitec’s position in the marketplace and further boost growth.”

Prior to Soitec, Yvon was Corporate Vice President and General Manager for North America and Europe regions at Applied Materials, and was responsible for setting business strategies, achieving business goals and operational metrics, developing relationships with key customers, and overall regional organization efficiency.
Yvon began his career at IBM before joining Atmel Corporation, KLA-Tencor and Varian Semiconductor Associates, where he held various field management roles in Europe, Asia and the U.S.
He holds an engineering degree from the Institut Supérieur d’Electronique de Paris, and a Ph.D. in solid state physics from the University of Paris, France.  

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,300 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.

Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN

Investor Relations:

Steve Babureck
+33 6 16 38 56 27 
+65 9231 9735
steve.babureck@soitec.com

 

 

  		Financial media contacts:

 

Isabelle Laurent
+33 1 53 32 61 51 isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

 

Fabrice Baron
+33 1 53 32 61 27
fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

 

 

Business media contact:

 

Marie Cabrières
+33 6 26 70 12 78 marie.cabrieres@soitec.com

 

 

 

   

#  #  #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil d’administration) with a share capital of € 66,557,802.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.


#  #  #

 

Attachment

