Barclays announced on Wednesday that it had lowered its target price for Soitec from 125 to 120 euros, while renewing its 'weight in line' recommendation on the stock.



In a research note, the financial intermediary explains that it has revised its forecasts for the semiconductor materials manufacturer downwards following the recent publication of its annual results.



In its view, the group's first quarter, which ended at the end of June, is likely to be a 'low point', with sales expected to fall by 20% year-on-year, pending an upturn in business.



'We continue to believe in the company's medium-term growth potential, but the road to get there is, in our view, more uncertain', concludes the analyst.



