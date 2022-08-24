Soitec : Document AMF CP. 2022E854206ANN

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 1 061 M 1 060 M 1 060 M Net income 2023 207 M 207 M 207 M Net cash 2023 165 M 165 M 165 M P/E ratio 2023 25,9x Yield 2023 - Capitalization 5 199 M 5 198 M 5 198 M EV / Sales 2023 4,75x EV / Sales 2024 3,62x Nbr of Employees 1 870 Free-Float 82,5% Chart SOITEC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOITEC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 149,00 € Average target price 222,09 € Spread / Average Target 49,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Pierre Barnabé Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Léa Alzingre Chief Financial Officer Eric Meurice Chairman Ionut Radu Manager-Research & Development Bernard Aspar Chief Operations Officer & Head-Global Business Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOITEC -30.76% 5 198 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -18.05% 433 032 NVIDIA CORPORATION -41.58% 430 215 BROADCOM INC. -20.38% 213 935 QUALCOMM, INC. -23.05% 158 029 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -8.46% 157 633