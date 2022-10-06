Soitec : Document AMF CP. 2022E865223

Financials EUR USD Sales 2023 1 059 M 1 044 M 1 044 M Net income 2023 207 M 205 M 205 M Net cash 2023 157 M 155 M 155 M P/E ratio 2023 22,2x Yield 2023 - Capitalization 4 549 M 4 485 M 4 485 M EV / Sales 2023 4,15x EV / Sales 2024 3,13x Nbr of Employees 1 870 Free-Float 81,9% Chart SOITEC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOITEC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 11 Last Close Price 128,00 € Average target price 218,45 € Spread / Average Target 70,7% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Pierre Barnabé Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Léa Alzingre Chief Financial Officer Eric Meurice Chairman Ionut Radu Manager-Research & Development Bernard Aspar Chief Operations Officer & Head-Global Business Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) SOITEC -40.52% 4 485 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -27.64% 364 547 NVIDIA CORPORATION -55.09% 328 772 BROADCOM INC. -27.14% 196 345 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -10.97% 153 320 QUALCOMM, INC. -33.08% 140 251