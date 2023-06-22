Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:38:05.633 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOITEC Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:38:04.833 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:38:03.997 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:38:03.147 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:36:06.547 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:36:05.743 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:36:04.873 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:36:04.067 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:36:03.223 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:34:04.347 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MERCIALYS Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T15:34:03.227 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
null 2023-06-22T14:58:03.1 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T14:56:04.28 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T14:56:03.22 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T11:28:03.21 Declarations Document PROLOGUE Link
2023-06-22T00:00:00 2023-06-22T11:26:03.227 DeclarationAchatVente Document KEYRUS Link
null 2023-06-22T10:10:03.413 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-22T10:08:23.133 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2023-06-22T10:08:03.453 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-22T10:06:28.763 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-22T10:06:24.83 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-22T10:06:03.403 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-22T10:04:05.067 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:16:03.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:16:02.423 DeclarationDirigeants Document ACCOR Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:14:05.953 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:14:05.03 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:14:04.173 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:14:03.327 DeclarationDirigeants Document ALD Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:14:02.467 DeclarationDirigeants Document KEYRUS Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:12:06.45 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:12:05.687 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:12:04.88 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:12:04.073 DeclarationDirigeants Document LANSON-BCC Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:12:03.29 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVISION FRANCAISE 1 Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:12:02.467 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:10:05.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:10:05.02 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:10:04.193 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:10:03.34 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:10:02.473 DeclarationDirigeants Document NEOEN Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:08:05.893 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:08:05.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:08:04.24 DeclarationDirigeants Document COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:08:03.42 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:08:02.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:06:07.113 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:06:06.273 DeclarationDirigeants Document ACCOR Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:06:05.51 DeclarationDirigeants Document MEXEDIA S.P.A. S.B. Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:06:04.67 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:06:03.803 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T18:06:02.64 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T16:54:02.657 Declarations Document CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T16:52:02.507 ObligationDepotOP Document OBIZ Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:42:05.003 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:42:04.177 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:42:03.29 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:42:02.397 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document NEXITY Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:40:05.747 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:40:04.947 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CLARIANE SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:40:04.127 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:40:03.307 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:40:02.47 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FORVIA Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:38:07.243 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document AIR FRANCE-KLM Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:38:06.433 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:38:05.613 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:14:03.32 Declarations Document EDENRED Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:14:02.483 Declarations Document CARREFOUR Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:12:02.457 CalendrierOffre Document VILMORIN & CIE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T15:10:02.49 DeclarationAchatVente Document BALYO Link
null 2023-06-21T14:30:02.423 NotesEtAutresInformations Conformite VILMORIN ET CIE Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T14:26:02.463 DeclarationAchatVente Document ROTHSCHILD & CO Link
null 2023-06-21T14:14:02.753 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ATEME Link
null 2023-06-21T14:12:03.053 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot ABEO Link
null 2023-06-21T14:08:03.647 DocumentOperation Approbation OSMOSUN (MASCARA NOUVELLES TECHNOLOGIES) Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T11:52:02.473 Declarations Document VALEO Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T11:50:02.423 Declarations Document PUBLICIS GROUPE SA Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T11:48:02.43 Declarations Document MONTAGNE ET NEIGE DEVELOPPEMENT Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T11:46:02.46 Declarations Document EDENRED Link
2023-06-21T00:00:00 2023-06-21T11:44:02.423 DeclarationAchatVente Document KEYRUS Link
null 2023-06-21T10:10:02.587 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-21T10:08:32.283 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-21T10:08:12.35 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-21T10:06:34.963 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-06-21T10:06:23.323 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2023-06-21T10:06:20.407 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-21T10:04:23.89 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-21T10:04:21.043 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-21T10:04:02.673 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-21T10:02:09.077 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-06-21T10:02:04.353 undefined Communique LA BANQUE POSTALE HOME LOAN SFH Link
2023-06-20T00:00:00 2023-06-20T18:12:06.567 DeclarationDirigeants Document ABC ARBITRAGE Link
2023-06-20T00:00:00 2023-06-20T18:12:05.757 DeclarationDirigeants Document DEEZER SA Link
2023-06-20T00:00:00 2023-06-20T18:12:04.977 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-20T00:00:00 2023-06-20T18:12:04.153 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-20T00:00:00 2023-06-20T18:12:03.327 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-20T00:00:00 2023-06-20T18:10:07.463 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-20T00:00:00 2023-06-20T18:10:06.66 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-20T00:00:00 2023-06-20T18:10:05.83 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-06-20T00:00:00 2023-06-20T18:10:05.007 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Soitec SA published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 13:44:07 UTC.