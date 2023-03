Soitec : ESG Roadshow - March 2023

ESG Roadshow

DRIVING SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

March 2023

We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences"

SOITEC ENABLES A SUSTAINABLE SEMICONDUCTOR VALUE CHAIN

SOITEC INNOVATES TO DESIGN ENGINEERED SUBSTRATES DELIVERING ENERGY EFFICIENCY GAINS AT THE DEVICE LEVEL Source: Soitec estimates

MORE ENERGY EFFICIENT DEVICES -25% POWER CONSUMPTION enabled by our latest generation of Soitec RF-SOI in 4G/5G smartphones vs. previous gen HR- SOI >10% ADDITIONAL BATTERY RANGE in EVs enabled by powertrain based on our SmartSiCTM substrates vs. IGBT Si systems -40% POWER CONSUMPTION in low-power devices using 22nm FD-SOI vs. bulk CMOS