Caroline Sasia joins Soitec's Executive Committee as Senior Vice President, Head of Communications & Chief of Staff to the CEO

Soitec : Innovation - Anything-on-Anything - September 2022

09/20/2022 | 01:40pm EDT
INNOVATION

ANYTHING-ON-ANYTHING

BIG IDEA CONFERENCE | SEPTEMBER 20th, 2022

DISCLAIMER

This document is provided by Soitec (the "Company") for information purposes only.

The Company's business operations and financial position are described in the Company's 2021-2022 Universal Registration Document (which notably includes the 2021-2022

Annual Financial Report) which was filed on June 20th, 2022, with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) under number D.22-0523 as well as in the Company's FY'22 half-year report released on December 2nd, 2021. The French versions of the 2021-2022 Universal Registration Document and of the half-year report, together with English courtesy translations for information purposes of both documents are available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports.

Your attention is drawn to the risk factors described in Chapter 2.1 of the Company's 2021-2022 Universal Registration Document.

This document contains summary information and should be read in conjunction with the 2021-2022 Universal Registration Document.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future prospects, developments and strategy and are based on analyses of earnings forecasts and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties as they relate to future events and are dependent on circumstances that may or may not materialize in the future. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of the Company's future performance. The occurrence of any of the risks described in Chapter 2.1 of the Universal Registration Document may have an impact on these forward-looking statements. In addition, the future consequences of geopolitical conflicts, in particular the Ukraine / Russia situation, as well as rising inflation, may result in greater impacts than currently anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The Company's actual financial position, results and cash flows, as well as the trends in the sector in which the Company operates may differ materially from those contained in this document. Furthermore, even if the Company's financial position, results, cash-flows and the developments in the sector in which the Company operates were to conform to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, such elements cannot be construed as a reliable indication of the Company's future results or developments.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or make any correction to any forward-looking statement in order to reflect an event or circumstance that may occur after the date of this document. In addition, the occurrence of any of the risks described in Chapter 2.1 of the Universal Registration Document may have an impact on these forward-looking statements.

This document does not constitute or form part of an offer or a solicitation to purchase, subscribe for, or sell the Company's securities in any country whatsoever. This document, or any part thereof, shall not form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision.

Notably, this document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. Neither the Company nor any other person intends to conduct a public offering of the Company's securities in the United States.

ANYTHING-ON-ANYTHING

© Soitec 2022. No copying or distribution permitted.

PAGE 2

SECTION 01

INTRODUCTION TO SOITEC

ANYTHING-ON-ANYTHING

© Soitec 2022. No copying or distribution permitted.

PAGE 3

SOITEC HAS BUILT A UNIQUE POSITION IN THE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRY

LEVERAGING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS IN THE ENTIRE SEMICONDUCTOR ECOSYSTEM

LEADING

SUPPLIER

1

ENGINEERED

SUBSTRATES

ANYTHING-ON-ANYTHING

© Soitec 2022. No copying or distribution permitted.

PAGE 4

WE HAVE DEVELOPED A COMPREHENSIVE PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

FOCUSING ON OUR 3 STRATEGIC END MARKETS

MOBILE

AUTOMOTIVE

SMART

COMMUNICATIONS

& INDUSTRIAL

DEVICES

MAIN DRIVERS

MAIN DRIVERS

MAIN DRIVERS

• 5G Sub-6 GHz

• Autonomous cars

• Edge computing

• 5G mmWave

• Vehicle electrification

• 3D sensing & Healthcare

• Mobile infrastructure & SatCom

• Infotainment

• Smart home & Smart cities

• Wi-Fi 6, 6E & 7

• Industry 4.0

• Data centers

SOITEC PRODUCTS

SOITEC PRODUCTS

SOITEC PRODUCTS

Connect RF-SOI

Connect FD-SOI

Auto Power-SOI

Auto FD-SOI

Smart FD-SOI

Smart Imager-SOI

Connect POI

Connect RF-GaN

Auto SmartSiCTM

Auto Power-GaN

Smart Photonics-SOI

Smart PD-SOI

ANYTHING-ON-ANYTHING

© Soitec 2022. No copying or distribution permitted.

PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Soitec SA published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 17:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
