Soitec : Mobile Communications - March 2022

This document is provided by Soitec SA (the "Company") for information purposes only. This document is not to be reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any person other than the Company. The Company takes no responsibility for the use of these materials by any third party. The information contained in this document has not been subject to independent verification and no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance may be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor its officers or employees shall be held liable for any loss arising from any

use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document. This document contains summary information and should be read in conjunction with the 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document, which was filed on July 5, 2021 with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) under number D.21 0681. The French version of the 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document and an English courtesy translation for information purposes are both available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com). This document may contain certain statements of future expectations and/or certain forward-looking statements, which relate to the Company's

future prospects, developments and strategy and are based on analyses of earnings forecasts and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties (which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these statements), many of which are outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to the risks described in Chapter 2.1 of the Company's 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document. Subject to regulatory requirements, the Company does not undertake to provide updates of these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this document. In the event of any discrepancies between the

information contained in this document and public documents, the latter shall prevail. This document does not constitute or form part of an offer or a solicitation to purchase, subscribe for, or sell the Company's securities in any country whatsoever. This document, or any part thereof, shall not form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision. Notably, this document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").