    SOI   FR0013227113

SOITEC

(SOI)
03/22 06:59:38 am
141.5 EUR   -4.27%
Soitec : Mobile Communications - March 2022

03/01/2022 | 06:45am EST
INVESTOR CONFERENCE

MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS

March 2022

DISCLAIMER

This document is provided by Soitec SA (the "Company") for information purposes only.

This document is not to be reproduced or distributed, in whole or in part, by any person other than the Company. The Company takes no responsibility for the use of these materials by any third party.

The information contained in this document has not been subject to independent verification and no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance may be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained herein.

Neither the Company nor its officers or employees shall be held liable for any loss arising from any

use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this document.

This document contains summary information and should be read in conjunction with the 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document, which was filed on July 5, 2021 with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) under number D.21 0681. The French version of the 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document and an English courtesy translation for information purposes are both available for consultation on the Company's website (www.soitec.com).

This document may contain certain statements of future expectations and/or certain forward-looking statements, which relate to the Company's

future prospects, developments and strategy and are based on analyses of earnings forecasts and estimates of amounts not yet determinable.

These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties (which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these statements), many of which are outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to the risks described in Chapter 2.1 of the Company's 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document. Subject to regulatory requirements, the Company does not undertake to provide updates of these statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of this document. In the event of any discrepancies between the

information contained in this document and public documents, the latter shall prevail.

This document does not constitute or form part of an offer or a solicitation to purchase, subscribe for, or sell the Company's securities in any country whatsoever. This document, or any part thereof, shall not form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract, commitment or investment decision. Notably, this document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or to sell securities in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act").

The Company's shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. Neither the Company nor any other person intends to conduct a public offering of the Company's securities in the United States.



Disclaimer

Soitec SA published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 11:43:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
06:45aSOITEC : Mobile Communications - March 2022
02/28SOITEC : Mobile Communications - February 2022
02/28SOITEC : Mobile World Congress Barcelona - February 2022
01/27TRANSCRIPT : Soitec S.A., Q3 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Jan 27, 2022
01/26Soitec posts Q3 revenue jump, reassures on succession plan
RE
01/26Soitec reports fy'22 third quarter revenue
AQ
01/26Soitec S.A. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
01/26SOITEC : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
01/21PUMP / DUMP #18 : This week's gainers and losers
01/21Soitec says succession plan has 'full support' of main shareholders
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SOITEC
Financials
Sales 2022 831 M 933 M 933 M
Net income 2022 150 M 168 M 168 M
Net cash 2022 39,8 M 44,7 M 44,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 150 M 5 783 M 5 783 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
Nbr of Employees 1 582
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Paul Boudre Chief Executive Officer & Director
Léa Alzingre Chief Financial Officer
Eric Meurice Chairman
Ionut Radu Manager-Research & Development
Bernard Aspar Chief Operations Officer & Head-Global Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOITEC-31.41%5 783
NVIDIA CORPORATION-17.09%609 625
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-1.79%558 390
BROADCOM INC.-11.72%240 623
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-14.29%200 719
INTEL CORPORATION-7.38%194 234