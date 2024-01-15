SOITEC : Oddo BHF reduces its target price

January 15, 2024 at 03:58 am EST Share

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Soitec shares, with a price target lowered from 195 to 175 euros.



The analyst reports that guidance will be communicated in the spring, after all data from end markets, customers, suppliers, etc. has been collected and analyzed.



The broker nevertheless indicates that it is 'less optimistic' in its earnings forecasts, in order to take into account longer customer de-stocking in Mobile Communications in particular. Oddo BHF is therefore reducing its EPS by an average of 10%.



However, "we continue to believe that the company will succeed in its product diversification strategy (technologies responding in particular to the need to reduce energy consumption), supporting a return to sustained organic sales growth as early as next year", concludes the analyst.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.