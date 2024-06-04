SOITEC : Stifel confirms its recommendation on the stock

Stifel maintains its 'buy' rating on Soitec shares, with an unchanged target price of 140 euros.



While the analyst indicates that he has updated his model following the publication of Soitec's annual results, his forecasts remain unchanged overall.



Stifel anticipates total Capex of 500 ME for the years 2025 & 2026.



According to the broker, management now needs to regain investor confidence by completing an inventory of RF-SOI, its silicon-on-insulator substrate technology applied to radio frequency, by November, which could then kick-start a share rally.



Current guidance is rather conservative, but given that the smartphone market now looks much better than it did a year ago, we consider the guidance achievable," says Stifel in essence.



