Soitec : breaks ground on Singapore fab extension to grow its global semiconductor wafer production capacity

The fab extension will enable Soitec to double the annual production at its Pasir Ris site, in Singapore, to around two million 300mm SOI (Silicon-on-Insulators) wafers

The production ramp-up is part of Soitec's strategic growth plan to address the increasing global demand for engineered wafers and complements its investments at its main hub in France

The extension in Singapore will add 45,000 square meters of fab space and double Soitec's Singapore workforce to more than 600 by 2026



Bernin (France) and Singapore, 9 December 2022 - Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in the design and production of innovative semiconductor materials, today formally broke ground on the construction of its wafer fab extension at Singapore's Pasir Ris Wafer Fab Park. The ceremony was held in the presence of Low Yen Ling, Singapore's Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Her Excellency, Minh-di Tang, Ambassador of France to Singapore.

The fab extension will be dedicated to the production of 300mm SOI wafers, which are used to produce chips for smartphones, particularly in 5G communications, as well as vehicles and smart devices. Upon its completion in 2024, the extension will add 45,000 square meters of clean room and office space and enable Soitec to double its annual production capacity in Singapore to around two million 300mm SOI wafers.

The extension has been designed to support Soitec's commitments to an energy-efficient use of resources and make the new facility a sustainable, state-of-the-art working environment. Soitec aims to double its workforce in Pasir Ris to more than 600 by 2026. In parallel to this extension, Soitec is also expanding its technology presence in Singapore with the operational start of its characterization Lab within Soitec's Singapore Technology Center.

Soitec's addressable market for engineered wafers is expected to expand more than twofold by 2026, from around 3.5 million to over 7 million wafers, fueled by increasing 5G adoption, vehicle electrification and automation as well as burgeoning demand for connected, intelligent devices.

The extension of Pasir Ris in Singapore complements Soitec's investments in France and is part of its strategy to meet the increasing demand by ramping up its global annual production capacity to around 4.5 million wafers by fiscal year 2026. This includes a wide range of specialized energy-efficient wafers, using different materials (Silicon-on-Insulator, Gallium Nitride, Piezoelectric-on-Insulator and Silicon Carbide) and to serve different markets. Soitec's investments in Singapore and France are part of a five-year €1.1bn capital expenditure program announced in June 2021.

"This ground-breaking in Singapore is another important milestone in our global development," said Pierre Barnabé, CEO of Soitec. "As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year, the expansion of our production sites both in France and Singapore will bolster our global presence, attract talents, drive value, and expand our contribution to energy savings through greater energy efficiency in electronics. Our fab extension in Singapore perfectly complements our investments at our main hub in France, with the new Bernin 4 plant well underway."

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec's strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences."

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.