Soitec extends partnership with UMC

June 13, 2024

Soitec announces the extension of its partnership with UMC, one of the world's leading semiconductor foundries, to bring to market the first 3D IC solution for RF-SOI (Radio Frequency Silicon-on-Insulator) technology in the 5G era.



UMC's 3D IC solution for RF-SOI technology addresses the challenge of integrating more radio frequency (RF) front-end modules - essential smartphone components that transmit and receive data - into a single device by vertically stacking chips and using plate-to-plate bonding technology.



It reduces chip size by more than 45%, enabling customers to integrate more RF components to meet 5G bandwidth requirements.



Soitec's RF-SOI substrates play a key role in providing the mechanical and electrical performance needed to ensure high-volume manufacturing of UMC's solution without degrading RF performance.



' The combined experience and expertise of UMC and Soitec puts us in an ideal position to drive innovation and meet the future challenges of low-power RF front-end modules while optimizing their volume. By extending the field of RF-SOI solutions to 3D integration, future smartphones will adapt to the new frequency bands envisaged for the 5G-Advance and 6G era, while making room for the new functionalities to come', said Jean-Marc Le Meil, Executive Vice President of Soitec's Mobile Communications Division.



