Soitec on track to enlarge Silicon Carbide product portfolio with first 200mm SmartSiCTM engineered substrate 

05/04/2022
Based on its unique and patented SmartSiCtechnology, Soitecs new silicon carbide (SiC) substrates are designed to improve the performances of power electronics devices and boost electric vehiclesenergy efficiency

Bernin (Grenoble), France, May 4th, 2022 — Soitec (Euronext Paris), an industry leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, has released its first 200mm silicon carbide SmartSiC wafer. With the release, Soitec is able to enlarge its SiC product portfolio beyond 150mm, take the development of its SmartSiC wafers to the next level and cater to the growing demand of the automotive market.

The SmartSiC™ substrate in 200mm emerged from Soitec’s pilot line at its Substrate Innovation Center within CEA-Leti in Grenoble. The release enabled Soitec to demonstrate the quality and performance of a 200mm SmartSiC wafer and conduct a first round of key customer validations.

Soitec launched the construction of a new fab in France, Bernin 4, in March 2022. It is primarily dedicated to the manufacturing of SmartSiC™ wafers in 150mm and 200mm and is expected to be operational by the second half of 2023.

Soitec’s unique SmartSiC technology allows to significantly enhance the performance of power electronics devices and boost electric vehicles’ energy efficiency. The technology consists in bonding a very thin layer of high quality SiC to a very low resistivity polySiC wafer.

Soitecs SmartSiCsubstrates will be key for energy-efficient electromobility,” says Christophe Maleville, Chief Technology Officer of Soitec. “Our unique technology allows us to pioneer cutting-edge engineered substrates and open up new perspectives for power electronics in the automotive and industrials markets. The addition of 200mm to our SiC substrate family allows us to further differentiate our portfolio and address an even larger variety of customer requirements, in terms of product quality, reliability, volume, and energy efficiency. The release of a 200mm SmartSiC wafer is an important milestone in the development and deployment of our SmartSiCtechnology. It underpins our technological leadership, our capability to drive innovation and launch next generation wafer technologies.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences. »

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN.

For more information, please contact:

Investor relations:Media contacts:
investors@soitec.comMarkus Payer
+33 7 85 54 90 84
markus.payer-ext@soitec.com

 

 

# # #

Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation with a Board of Directors (Société Anonyme à Conseil dadministration) with a share capital of 70,301,160.00, having its registered office located at Parc Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number 384 711 909.

# # #

Attachment


