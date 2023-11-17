SOITEC : price target lowered by Barclays

Barclays reiterates its 'weighted in line' recommendation on Soitec, with a price target reduced from 185 to 175 euros, appreciating the company's medium-term growth potential, but pointing to a lack of short-term visibility for the group.



'The lowering of Soitec's forecasts makes fiscal 2024 more realistic. The focus will probably be on rebounding to meet 2025 expectations and 2026 targets, but clarity is probably a number of quarters away', warns the broker.



