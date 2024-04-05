Sojitz Corporation ("Sojitz") alongside Indonesian state-owned oil and natural gas corporation, PT. Pertamina ("Pertamina"), Marubeni Corporation ("Marubeni"), and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines), among other consortium members have completed construction on the Jawa-1 LNG gas-fired power plant project, and commercial operations began on March 29th, 2024.

Indonesia relies on coal-fired power generation to meet 60% of its energy demands, and it is becoming increasingly vital that the country introduces new solutions such as a shift to renewable energy sources and the development of LNG gas-fired power plants that have a lower environmental impact.

In January 2017, PT. Jawa Satu Power ("JSP")-a joint investment by a consortium of Pertamina, Marubeni and Sojitz-concluded a long-term power purchase agreement with Indonesian state-owned energy utility PT. PLN ("PLN") for the sale of energy over a 25-year period. In December 2018, the consortium began the construction of a 1,760 MW LNG gas-fired power plant and floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) in Karawang, a suburban area near the capital city of Jakarta. Construction of these facilities has now been completed. PT. Jawa Satu Regas, a joint investment by a consortium including Pertamina, Marubeni, Sojitz and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, is responsible for the construction, ownership, and operation of the FSRU facility.

This project marks the first gas-to-power project in Asia with combined power generation and gas-related units that will contribute to a reduction in CO 2 emissions of 3.3 million tons annually. As part of this project, JSP will supply electricity to PLN to supply power to approximately 4.3 million households.

Moving forward, Sojitz will continue to develop energy-infrastructure businesses in Indonesia in order to provide a stable power supply to regional communities and to contribute to decarbonization in the country.

[Overview - Jawa-1 LNG gas-fired power plant project]

1）LNG gas-fired power plant

Project Company PT. Jawa Satu Power Ownership Pertamina - 40%

Marubeni - 40%

Sojitz - 20% Project Site Karawang (approximately 100km east of Jakarta) Generating Capacity 1,760MW Off-taker PT. PLN Contract Period 25 years

2）Floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU)

Project Company PT. Jawa Satu Regas Ownership Pertamina - 26%

Marubeni - 20%

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines - 19%

Sojitz - 10%

Other - 25% Project Site Cilamaya, West Java province, Java island

