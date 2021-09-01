Log in
    2768   JP3663900003

SOJITZ CORPORATION

(2768)
Sojitz : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock

09/01/2021
Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

September 1, 2021

Sojitz Corporation

Masayoshi Fujimoto, President & CEO

(TSE Code : 2768; TSE First Section)

For questions, contact:

Yoichi Yanagisawa, PR Dept.

TEL 03-6871-3404

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock

Sojitz Corporation decided that, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 30, 2021, it has authorized the repurchase of shares of its common stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act.

Sojitz Corporation hereby announces the status of the Share Repurchase as follows.

1. Progress of the Share Repurchase as of August 31, 2021:

(1).

Class of shares repurchased

Common stock

(2).

Total number of shares repurchased

10,995,900 shares

(3).

Total purchase price for repurchase of shares

3,569,588,800 yen

(4).

Period of repurchase

August 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021

2. Accumulated total of the Share Repurchase as of August 31,2021 pursuant to the resolution below:

(1).

Total number of shares repurchased

37,555,900 shares

(2).

Total purchase price for repurchase of shares

12,576,563,600 yen

(References)

Details of the Share Repurchase resolved by Board of Directors on April 30, 2021

(1).

Class of shares to be repurchased

Common stock

(2).

Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 50 million shares

(Represents up to 4.2% of the total number of

outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock))

(3).

Total purchase price for repurchase of shares

Up to 15 billion yen

(4).

Period of repurchase

May 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

(5).

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Sojitz Corporation published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 05:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
