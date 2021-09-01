Sojitz : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock

Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

September 1, 2021

Sojitz Corporation

Masayoshi Fujimoto, President & CEO

(TSE Code : 2768; TSE First Section)

For questions, contact:

Yoichi Yanagisawa, PR Dept.

TEL 03-6871-3404

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock

Sojitz Corporation decided that, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 30, 2021, it has authorized the repurchase of shares of its common stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act.

Sojitz Corporation hereby announces the status of the Share Repurchase as follows.

1. Progress of the Share Repurchase as of August 31, 2021:

(1). Class of shares repurchased Common stock (2). Total number of shares repurchased 10,995,900 shares (3). Total purchase price for repurchase of shares 3,569,588,800 yen (4). Period of repurchase August 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021

2. Accumulated total of the Share Repurchase as of August 31,2021 pursuant to the resolution below:

(1). Total number of shares repurchased 37,555,900 shares (2). Total purchase price for repurchase of shares 12,576,563,600 yen

(References)

Details of the Share Repurchase resolved by Board of Directors on April 30, 2021