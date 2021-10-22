Sojitz : Notice of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock Associated with Treatment of Fractional Shares Resulting from Share Consolidation

Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

October 22, 2021

Sojitz Corporation

Masayoshi Fujimoto, President & CEO

(TSE Code: 2768; TSE First Section)

For questions, contact:

Yoichi Yanagisawa, PR Dept.

TEL 03-6871-3404

Notice of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock Associated with Treatment of Fractional Shares Resulting from Share Consolidation(Repurchase of shares of treasury stock pursuant to Article 235, Paragraph 2, and Article 234, Paragraphs 4 and 5 of Japan's Companies Act)

Sojitz Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held today to treat fractional shares resulting from the consolidation of shares of common stock (the "Share Consolidation") pursuant to Article 235, Paragraph 2, and Article 234, Paragraphs 4 and 5 of Japan's Companies Act as outlined below.

1. Summary of the Purchase

The Company, in accordance with the resolution of its 18th Ordinary General Shareholders' meeting held on June 18, 2021, adopted the Share Consolidation on the basis of one post- consolidation share for every five pre-consolidation shares, effective as of October 1, 2021. With respect to fractional shares resulting from the Share Consolidation, the Company today decided to repurchase these shares as treasury stock pursuant to Article 235, Paragraph 2, and Article 234, Paragraphs 4 and 5 of Japan's Companies Act (the "Purchase").

2. Details of the Purchase (1) Class of shares to be purchased : Company's common stock (2) Total number of shares to be purchased : 9,837 shares

(3) Total amount to be delivered in exchange : The amount equal to the total number of shares to