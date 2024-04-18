Sojitz Corporation ("Sojitz") has concluded a contract with PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta ("PT MRT Jakarta"), an enterprise with capital contribution from the Jakarta provincial government, for track installation and delivery of an integrated railway system as part of an extension project on the North-South Line of the Jakarta Mass Rapid Transit ("Jakarta MRT") subway system in Jakarta, Indonesia. The contract totaling approximately JPY 45 billion was concluded on April 17, 2024.

PT MRT Jakarta is currently carrying out an extension project that will add roughly 5.8 kilometers of track to connect Bundaran HI Station to Kota Station in central Jakarta. Under the contract, Sojitz will undertake the engineering, procurement, and installation of overhead contact systems, platform screen doors, and trackwork, as well as power distribution, signaling, and communications systems.

Indonesia has experienced rapid economic growth in recent years, and chronic traffic congestion and consequent air pollution have become critical issues in the nation's capital of Jakarta. The project for the construction of the Jakarta MRT is supported by the Japanese government via a yen-based ODA loan provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under its Special Terms for Economic Partnership (STEP) program. The Jakarta MRT's North-South Line commenced operations as Indonesia's first underground subway system in April 2019, and plans are currently in place for both the extension of the North-South Line as well as the construction of a new East-West subway line.

Sojitz will continue to actively pursue transit infrastructure projects and related business in Indonesia in order to support sustainable local economic and societal development to contribute to global decarbonization efforts.

Company Overview - PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta

Established 2008 Representative Director Tuhiyat Location Wisma Nusantara Lt. 21Jln. M H Thamrin 59 Jakarta 10350, Indonesia Capitalization Approx. JPY 193 billion

(Calculated based on 1 IDR = 0.01 JPY) Website https://jakartamrt.co.id/en

Overview of Construction Project

Project Name Construction of railway systems and trackworks (CP-205) Orderer PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta Construction Site Jakarta, Bundaran HI Station to Kota Station (approx. 5.8 kilometers, 7 stations) Contract Period 75 months beginning on construction start date

【Contract Signing Ceremony between PT Mass Rapid Transit Jakarta and Sojitz on April 17, 2024】

