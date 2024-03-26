Royal Food Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of the joint venture company Royal Sojitz International Pte. Ltd. that was established by both Royal Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka; Representative Director: Masataka Abe; "Royal HD") and Sojitz Corporation (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director: Masayoshi Fujimoto; "Sojitz"), will open Royal Host's first directly managed store in Singapore. The Royal Host Singapore Jewel store will open on July 19, 2024 within Jewel Changi Airport, a large-scale shopping center linked to Singapore Changi Airport.

Image of Royal Host Singapore Jewel store

Royal HD and Sojitz formed a strategic partnership with a capital and business tie-up on February 15, 2021. As part of this partnership, Royal HD and Sojitz are taking on overseas expansion with a new store opening in the global business hub of Singapore, which has information and networks regarding trends in the food business, making it an ideal base to work on identifying growth businesses.

Jewel Changi Airport is a large-scale shopping center, which is connected to Singapore Changi Airport and known as a global hub with more than 58.9 million annual visitors (as of 2023). The Royal Host Singapore Jewel store will be the very first Royal Host in Singapore, and the restaurant will serve a broad menu of Royal Host's classic Western-style dishes such as French onion soup, rice gratin, and hamburger steak. Royal Host has 50 years of experience in Japan during which time it developed its own Western-style menu in-house. Part of this menu will now be developed and customized to create an original menu for the Singapore store. Royal Host's signature dishes are characterized by special sauces and other ingredients that are carefully prepared by the central kitchen in Japan, and these ingredients will be exported to Singapore to ensure the same meticulous flavor as in Japan.

Royal Host will provide the same delicious quality, omotenashi spirit, and comfortable dining spaces to customers outside Japan to make Royal Host a global restaurant beloved by people in regions around the world. With the opening of Royal Host's first directly managed store overseas in Jewel Changi Airport, Royal Host strives to introduce the Royal Host brand to customers on a global scale and increase Royal Host's fan base.

■Store Overview

Store Name: Royal Host Singapore Jewel

Location: 78 Airport boulevard Jewel Changi Airport #03-219 Singapore 819666

Seating Capacity: 90

Store Area: 3,208 sq. ft.

Store Hours: 8 am - 11 pm *Business hours may be subject to change.

Opening Date: Pre-opening scheduled for June and grand opening planned for July 19 (Fri).

1. Company Overview - Royal Food Services (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.,(as of December 31, 2023)

Location: 1 Wallich Street # 24-01/02 Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881

Representative Director: Satoshi Fujioka, Managing Director and CEO

Main Business: Operation of Royal Host in Singapore

Capitalization: SGD 1,950,000

Shareholders: Royal Sojitz International Pte. Ltd. 100％

Established: May 25, 2023

Accounting Period: December 31

2. Overview of Investor Company (as of December 31, 2023)

Royal Sojitz International Pte. Ltd.

Location: 1 Wallich Street # 24-01/02 Guoco Tower, Singapore 078881

Representative Director: Satoshi Fujioka, Managing Director

(Executive Officer, Global Business Development, Royal HD)

Main Business: Development of group business opportunities in overseas market

Capitalization: SGD 2,055,000

Shareholders: Royal Holdings Co., Ltd. -51%, Sojitz Corporation - 49%

Established: August 31, 2021

3. Company Overview(as of December 31, 2023)

1) Royal Holdings Co., Ltd. (as of June 30, 2023)

Location: 3-28-5 Naka, Hakata-ku, Fukuoka-shi, Fukuoka

Representative Director: Masataka Abe, Representative Director

Main Business: A pure holding company to supervise and oversee the Group's management

Capitalization: JPY 17,830,000,000

Established: April 4, 1950

2) Sojitz Corporation (as of December 31, 2023)

Location: 1-1, Uchisaiwaicho 2-chome, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative Director: Masayoshi Fujimoto

Main Business: Sojitz Group is engaged in a wide range of businesses globally, including manufacturing, selling, importing, and exporting a variety of products, in addition to providing services and investing in diversified businesses, both in Japan and overseas.

Capitalization: JPY 160,339,000,000

Established: April 1, 2003

