Sojitz Corporation ("Sojitz") and Vietnamese real estate developer Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company ("GLT") have signed a memorandum of understanding for the joint development of Long Duc 3 Industrial Park ("LD3 Industrial Park") which will be located in Dong Nai Province of Southern Vietnam.

[Ceremony]

In Vietnam, there is an ever-increasing need to expand the manufacturing industry to both grow export processing and respond to anticipated growth of the domestic consumer market against the backdrop of the China Plus One strategy and restructuring of corporate supply chains, among other significant changes in the manufacturing industry concurrent with growing demand.

Dong Nai Province has already gotten an early start to the process of attracting manufacturers to the region and developed a manufacturing center in the province to ensure firms can easily expand their operations to Vietnam. Additionally, Dong Nai Province is highly accessible via Long Thanh International Airport and is garnering attention as a new manufacturing hub due to its various modes of transportation and road infrastructure.

LD3 Industrial Park is added as a key project (*) in Dong Nai province.

Sojitz has been involved in the development and operation of Long Duc Industrial Park ("LD Industrial Park") since 2011. All available lots at LD Industrial Park were sold out in 2019 and 70 companies (of which 59 are Japanese) now occupy the facilities.

LD3 Industrial Park is located in close proximity to LD Industrial Park and is easily accessible by car from central Ho Chi Minh City with a 45-minute (approximately 35 km) drive. At the same time, the park also offers convenient logistics access to southern ports as an optimal location for companies seeking to expand their business to Vietnam.

Sojitz's partner in this memorandum of understanding, GLT, was established in 2005 and has an extensive business development record of utilizing local capital to handle large-scale urban development, golf course development, condominium development, and renewable energy development projects.

Sojitz boasts over 20 years of experience operating industrial parks in Vietnam, Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and Thailand. In Vietnam, Sojitz has already participated in the development, sales, and operation of two existing industrial parks in Dong Nai Province. Leveraging this experience, Sojitz will develop LD3 Industrial Park as a next-generation industrial park that contributes to the realization of a decarbonized society, and Sojitz will continue to accelerate expansion of the manufacturing industry while contributing to economic growth and providing solutions to social issues in Vietnam.

(*) A project selected from a various large scale infrastructure projects including Long Thanh International Airport Project in Dong Nai province, will be focused and quickly implemented with a full support from Dong Nai province.

[Map of LD3 Industrial Park]

Company Overview - Long Thanh Golf Investment and Trading Joint Stock Company (GLT)

Representative Director Tran Cam Nhung（Mrs.） Main Business Real estate development Established 2005

[For questions, contact:] Sojitz Corporation Public Relations Department +81－3－6871－3404