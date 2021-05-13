Sojitz : (Delayed) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 05/13/2021 | 03:48am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (IFRS) April 30, 2021 Sojitz Corporation ( URL https://www.sojitz.com ) Listed stock exchange: The first section of Tokyo Security code: 2768 Company representative: Masayoshi Fujimoto, President & CEO Contact information: Yoichi Yanagisawa, GM, Public Relations Dept. TEL +81-3-6871-3404 Scheduled date of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting: June 18, 2021 Scheduled filing date of financial report: June 18, 2021 Scheduled date of delivery of dividends: June 21, 2021 Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes Investor conference for the quarterly financial results: Yes (Rounded down to millions of Japanese Yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the last year. Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Revenue Profit before tax Profit for the year owners of the income for the year Company For the year ended Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % Millions of Yen % March 31, 2021 1,602,485 (8.7) 37,420 (50.5) 29,417 (54.4) 27,001 (55.6) 62,967 - March 31, 2020 1,754,825 (5.5) 75,528 (20.4) 64,573 (14.2) 60,821 (13.6) (2,361) - Basic earnings Diluted earnings Profit ratio to equity attributable Profit before tax ratio per share per share to owners of the Company to total assets For the year ended Yen Yen % % March 31, 2021 22.51 22.51 4.5 1.7 March 31, 2020 48.91 48.91 10.2 3.3 Note : Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method March 31, 2021 : 14,786 millions of yenMarch 31, 2020 : 24,908 millions of yen Note : Basic earnings per share and Diluted earnings per share are calculated based on Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company. (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total equity attributable to Total equity attributable Total equity per share Total assets Total equity to owners of the attributable to owners of the owners of the Company Company ratio Company As of Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen % Yen March 31, 2021 2,300,115 654,639 619,111 26.9 516.32 March 31, 2020 2,230,285 621,898 579,123 26.0 474.97 (3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Cash & cash equivalents at the end of the year For the year ended Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen Millions of Yen March 31, 2021 84,972 (35,676) (40,621) 287,597 March 31, 2020 40,510 (35,669) (12,164) 272,651 2.Cash Dividends Cash divided per share Total amount Dividend on total Consolidated equity attributable to of cash dividends owners of the First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year end Annual payout ratio (annual) Company (consolidated) For the year ended Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of Yen % % March 31, 2020 - 8.50 - 8.50 17.00 21,011 34.8 3.5 March 31, 2021 - 5.00 5.00 10.00 12,006 44.4 2.0 March 31, 2022(forecast) - 7.00 - 7.00 14.00 31.7 Note : Changes in cash dividend forecast : No At the 18th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June 18, 2021, the Company intends to propose a one-for-five reverse stock split affecting shares of common stock to be conducted with an effective date of October 1, 2021. Accounting for the impacts of this reverse stock split, the Company plans to issue a year-end dividend of ￥ 35.00 per share. The Company intends repurchase of share of its common stock from May 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021. In case execute the share repurchase, consolidated payout ratio (forecast) is above 30%. 3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022) Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the same period last year. Profit attributable to owners of the Company Basic earnings per share For the Year Ending Millions of Yen % Yen March 31, 2022 Full-year 53,000 96.3 44.20 Note : Basic earnings per share is calculated based on Profit attributable to owners of the Company. Basic earnings per share is without taking into consideration the impacts of this reverse stock split which the Company intends to propose at the 18th Ordinary

General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June 18, 2021 4. Others Changes in major subsidiaries during the period (Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) : No Accounting policy changes and accounting estimate changes Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : No Changes due to other reasons : No Accounting estimate change : No Number of outstanding shares at the end of the periods (Common Stock): Number of outstanding shares at the end of the periods (Including treasury stock): As of March 31, 2021: 1,251,499,501 As of March 31, 2020:1,251,499,501 2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the periods: As of March 31, 2021 : 52,404,470 As of March 31, 2020 : 32,204,257 3. Average number of outstanding shares during the periods: For the Year ended March 31, 2021(accumulative): 1,199,760,352 For the Year ended March 31, 2020 (accumulative): 1,243,634,792 Notes: For information on the number of shares used to calculate consolidated earnings per share, please refer to"(Earnings per share)" under "5. Consolidated Financial Statements" of this document. The above figures for treasury shares do not include shares held as part of mutual holdings with investments accounted for using the equity method. The trust account associated with this trust holds stock of the Company's stock, which are treated as treasury stock; 1,547,972 stocks in the financial year ended March 2021 and 1,667,211 stocks in the financial year ended March 2020. This summary of consolidated financial results is not subject to audits.

Important Note Concerning the Appropriate Use of Business Forecasts and other : This document contains forward-looking statements based on information available to the company at the time of disclosure and certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. Sojitz makes no assurances as to the actual results and/or other outcomes, which may differ substantially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to various factors including changes in economic conditions in key markets, both in and outside of Japan, and exchange rate movements. The Company will provide timely disclosure of any material changes, events, or other relevant issues.

forward-looking statements based on information available to the company at the time of disclosure and certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. Sojitz makes no assurances as to the actual results and/or other outcomes, which may differ substantially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to various factors including changes in economic conditions in key markets, both in and outside of Japan, and exchange rate movements. The Company will provide timely disclosure of any material changes, events, or other relevant issues. Supplementary materials on financial results can be found on our web site. We will hold an IR meeting on financial results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 and Medium-Term Management Plan 2023 for analysts and institutional investors on April 30, 2021. Contents (materials and videos) of the meeting and condensed transcript of Q&A session will be posted on our web site immediately after the meeting. 1. Analysis of Business Results Overview of Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 － March 31, 2021) Economic Environment In the year ended March 31, 2021, the global economy experienced a substantial slowdown due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of measures for fighting the pandemic, such as the lockdowns, travel restrictions, and stay-at-home requests instituted in numerous countries. Governments around the world implemented fiscal and financial measures, resulting in a recovery trend that emerged around the summer. However, the later emergence of variant COVID-19 viruses caused case numbers to resume increasing. Currently, there is a sense of anticipation regarding the vaccination of populations centered on developed countries. Regardless, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economic activities. COVID-19 case numbers remain high in the United States, but the widespread vaccination of the population along with the benefits of measures such as stimulus payments to individuals and additional economic stimulus packages have spurred recovery in economic activities. Going forward, however, it will be important to monitor the impacts of the United States' efforts to detach its economic growth from China on the supply chains for semiconductors and other electronic components. The slowdown in the European economy has been substantial as a result of intermittent lockdowns instituted in response to the rapid spread of variant COVID-19 viruses, and it is possible that wages and the job market will be slow to recover following protracted periods of unemployment among younger and other generations. Meanwhile, a trade agreement was reached between the United Kingdom and the European Union, but there is concern for the trade implications of the non-tariff trade barriers that will be put in place going forward. China has successfully prevented subsequent COVID-19 outbreaks on a nationwide level through localized lockdowns and individual quarantines. In addition, exports from this country have been brisk centered on electronic products and components. Nevertheless, ongoing caution is warranted with regard to the risks present in this market, particularly those related to reduced creditability as cases of debt default increase and to the ever more intense conflicts with the United States. Conditions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic vary by country in Southeast Asia. Accordingly, there is disparity in the speed of economic recovery between, for example, Vietnam, which has experienced positive growth, and Indonesia and the Philippines, where COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Countries across Southeast Asia have begun vaccinating their populations, but progress in these vaccinations also varies by country. Economic recovery could thus be slow in countries where a significant amount of time is required for the population to be vaccinated. In Japan, there are signs of recovery in corporate activities driven by growth in exports and economic stimulus measures. Meanwhile, the rise in COVID-19 cases seen during the winter has placed additional pressure on the economy. There is thus a need to carefully monitor the contraction of domestic demand, which is seen being centered on face-to-face service industries, as the government institutes state of emergency declarations and other pandemic-fighting measures. Ongoing caution is also required with regard to the impacts of U.S.-China conflicts on the global economy. Financial Performance Sojitz Corporation's consolidated business results for the year ended March 31, 2021 are presented below. Revenue Revenue was down 8.7% year on year, to ¥1,602,485 million, due to lower revenue in the Automotive Division, as a result of decreases in sales units in overseas automobile operations; and in the Chemicals Division, a result of declines in the transaction volumes of plastic resins and falling methanol prices; and in the Retail & Lifestyle Business Division, as a result of lower lumber transactions. Gross profit Gross profit decreased ¥ 32,374 million year on year to ¥188,120 million, due to decrease in revenue in the Metals & Mineral Resources Division, influenced by a decline in coal prices and the sale of partial coal interests recorded at the end of the 1 previous fiscal year, decreases in sales units in overseas automobile operations in the Automotive Division, and fall of methanol prices in the first quarter in the Chemicals Division. Profit before tax Profit before tax decreased ¥38,108 million year on year, to ¥37,420 million, as the declines in gross profit, share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method and other income and expenses stemming from the sale of thermal coal interests in the previous year outweighed the benefits of the decreases in selling, general and administrative expenses. Profit for the year After deducting income tax expenses of ¥8,002 million from profit before tax of ¥37,420 million, profit for the year amounted to ¥29,417 million, down ¥35,156 million year on year. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥33,820 million year on year, to ¥270,01 million. Comprehensive Comprehensive income for the year of ¥62,967 million was recorded, compared income for the year with comprehensive loss for the year of ¥2,361 million in the previous fiscal year, following an increase in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income along with more beneficial foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations. Comprehensive income for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) of ¥59,111 million was recorded, compared with comprehensive loss for the year of ¥4,220 million in the previous fiscal year. Results for the year ended March 31, 2021, are summarized by segment below. Automotive Revenue was down 17.7% year on year, to ¥185,413 million, as a result of decreases in sales units in overseas automobile operations as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥1,166 million, to ¥1,214 million, as a result of a decline in gross profit. Aerospace & Transportation Project Revenue was down 25.4% year on year, to ¥26,565 million, due to decreases in aircraft transactions. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) increased ¥40 million, to ¥1,834 million. Gross profit decreased, but that was outweighed by the impacts of an increase in other income stemming from impairment losses on Company-owned ships in previous fiscal year. Machinery & Medical Infrastructure Revenue was down 10.9% year on year, to 110,199 million, due to decreases in industrial machinery transactions. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥572 million, to 3,995 million as an increase in share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method counteracted the impacts of a decline in gross profit and loss on reorganization of subsidiaries/associates of industrial machinery related company. Energy & Social Infrastructure Revenue was down 30.2% year on year, to ¥57,268 million, as a decrease in income from overseas natural gas-fired power generation businesses and lower trading volume of LNG. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥6,040 million, to ¥3,592 million. Other income and expenses improved due to the acquisition of an additional stake in a solar power generation business company and gain on the 2 partial sale of a natural gas-fired power project company, but that was outweighed by the impacts of a decline in gross profit. Metals & Mineral Resources Revenue was up 1.6% year on year, to ¥356,192 million, as a result of a price increase on ferroalloy and higher trading volume. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥21,777 million, to loss of ¥1,673 million, as the declines in gross profit associated with the price of coal to fall and other income and expenses due to the sale of thermal coal interests in the previous equivalent period. Chemicals Revenue was down 8.9% year on year, to ¥406,784 million, as a result of lower transaction volumes of plastic resins and declines in the price of methanol. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) increased ¥3,515 million, to ¥5,754 million as the decline in gross profit. Foods & Agriculture Business Revenue was up 8.6% year on year, to ¥125,173 million, following higher transactions volumes in overseas fertilizer businesses. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) increased ¥3,697 million, to ¥5,062 million, as a result of an increase in gross profit. Retail & Lifestyle Business Revenue was down 9.1% year on year, at ¥282,027million, as the impacts of lower lumber, meat and textile transactions because of COVID-19 pandemic. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥1,417 million, to ¥4,546 million as a decline in gross profit. Industrial Infrastructure & Urban Development Revenue was down 7.3% year on year, to ¥31,954 million, because of a decline in real estate transactions. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥410 million, to ¥1,064 million, as a result of a decline in share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method. (2) Financial Position Consolidated Balance Sheet Total assets on March 31, 2021, stood at ¥2,300,115 million, up ¥69,830 million from March 31, 2020. This increase was primarily a result of an increase in fixed assets due to the acquisition of an additional stake in a solar power generation business company and an increase in Investments accounted for using the equity Method following new acquisitions in solar power generation business. Total liabilities at March 31, 2021, amounted to ¥1,645,476 million, up ¥37,089 million from March 31, 2020, largely due to an increase in interest-baring debt following new borrowing. Total equity attributable to owners of the Company was ¥619,111 million on March 31, 2021, up ¥39,988 million from March 31, 2020. This increase was largely due to an increase in profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) and other components of equity resulted primarily from foreign exchange rate and stock price fluctuations. Sojitz consequently, on March 31, 2021, the current ratio was 162.7%, the long-term debt ratio was 82.5%, and the equity ratio was 26.9%. Net interest-bearing debt (total interest-bearing debt less cash and cash equivalents and time deposits) totaled ¥610,677 million on March 31, 2021, ¥2,496 million decline from March 31, 2020. This resulted in the Company's net debt equity ratio equaling 0.99 times at March 31, 2021. 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Sojitz Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:47:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about SOJITZ CORPORATION 03:48a SOJITZ : (Delayed) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended.. PU 04/30 NIKKEI 225 : Off 0.8% Despite Strong Economic Reports MT 04/29 SOJITZ : Notice Regarding Revised Remuneration for Outside Directors PU 04/29 SOJITZ : Notice Regarding Share Consolidation PU 04/29 SOJITZ : Notice Regarding Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock PU 04/29 SOJITZ : Announcement Regarding Renewal and Partial Amendments of a System of P.. PU 04/29 TOTAL : to Acquire 23% Stake in Yunlin Wind Project Offshore Taiwan MT 04/29 TOTAL : to Acquire 23% Stake in Under-Development Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan MT 04/29 Total Enters 640MW Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan DJ 04/22 JETBLUE AIRWAYS' : Unit Invests in Universal Hydrogen as Part of Sustainability.. MT

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 1 589 B 14 501 M 14 501 M Net income 2021 30 000 M 274 M 274 M Net Debt 2021 635 B 5 795 M 5 795 M P/E ratio 2021 13,1x Yield 2021 3,05% Capitalization 393 B 3 592 M 3 588 M EV / Sales 2021 0,65x EV / Sales 2022 0,61x Nbr of Employees 18 839 Free-Float 93,0% Chart SOJITZ CORPORATION Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends SOJITZ CORPORATION Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 311,25 JPY Last Close Price 328,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 3,66% Spread / Average Target -5,11% Spread / Lowest Target -14,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Masayoshi Fujimoto President, CEO & Representative Director Seiichi Tanaka CFO, Representative Director, Head-IR & Accounting Takashi Hara Chairman Masaaki Kushibiki GM-Personnel & Information Technology Operations Kayoko Naito Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOJITZ CORPORATION 42.61% 3 592 ITOCHU CORPORATION 11.64% 47 705 MITSUBISHI CORPORATION 14.31% 40 737 MITSUI & CO., LTD. 28.42% 38 050 SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION -1.09% 19 873 ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 168.19% 19 524