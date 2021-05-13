Log in
Sojitz : (Delayed) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/13/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (IFRS)

April 30, 2021

Sojitz Corporation

( URL https://www.sojitz.com )

Listed stock exchange:

The first section of Tokyo

Security code:

2768

Company representative:

Masayoshi Fujimoto, President & CEO

Contact information:

Yoichi Yanagisawa, GM, Public Relations Dept.

TEL +81-3-6871-3404

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting: June 18, 2021

Scheduled filing date of financial report: June 18, 2021

Scheduled date of delivery of dividends: June 21, 2021

Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes

Investor conference for the quarterly financial results: Yes

(Rounded down to millions of Japanese Yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the last year.

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Revenue

Profit before tax

Profit for the year

owners of the

income for the year

Company

For the year ended

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

Millions of Yen

%

March 31, 2021

1,602,485

(8.7)

37,420

(50.5)

29,417

(54.4)

27,001

(55.6)

62,967

-

March 31, 2020

1,754,825

(5.5)

75,528

(20.4)

64,573

(14.2)

60,821

(13.6)

(2,361)

-

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Profit ratio to equity attributable

Profit before tax ratio

per share

per share

to owners of the Company

to total assets

For the year ended

Yen

Yen

%

%

March 31, 2021

22.51

22.51

4.5

1.7

March 31, 2020

48.91

48.91

10.2

3.3

Note : Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method

March 31, 2021 : 14,786 millions of yenMarch 31, 2020 : 24,908 millions of yen

Note : Basic earnings per share and Diluted earnings per share are calculated based on Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Total equity attributable to

Total equity attributable

Total equity per share

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of the

attributable to owners of the

owners of the Company

Company ratio

Company

As of

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2021

2,300,115

654,639

619,111

26.9

516.32

March 31, 2020

2,230,285

621,898

579,123

26.0

474.97

(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

Cash & cash equivalents

at the end of the year

For the year ended

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

Millions of Yen

March 31, 2021

84,972

(35,676)

(40,621)

287,597

March 31, 2020

40,510

(35,669)

(12,164)

272,651

2.Cash Dividends

Cash divided per share

Total amount

Dividend on total

Consolidated

equity attributable to

of cash dividends

owners of the

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year end

Annual

payout ratio

(annual)

Company

(consolidated)

For the year ended

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of Yen

%

%

March 31, 2020

-

8.50

-

8.50

17.00

21,011

34.8

3.5

March 31, 2021

-

5.00

5.00

10.00

12,006

44.4

2.0

March 31, 2022(forecast)

-

7.00

-

7.00

14.00

31.7

Note :

  1. Changes in cash dividend forecast : No
  2. At the 18th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June 18, 2021, the Company intends to propose a one-for-five reverse stock split affecting shares of common stock to be conducted with an effective date of October 1, 2021. Accounting for the impacts of this reverse stock split, the Company plans to issue a year-end dividend of 35.00 per share.
  3. The Company intends repurchase of share of its common stock from May 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021. In case execute the share repurchase, consolidated payout ratio (forecast) is above 30%.

3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)

Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the same period last year.

Profit attributable to owners of the Company

Basic earnings

per share

For the Year Ending

Millions of Yen

%

Yen

March 31, 2022

Full-year

53,000

96.3

44.20

Note :

  1. Basic earnings per share is calculated based on Profit attributable to owners of the Company.
  2. Basic earnings per share is without taking into consideration the impacts of this reverse stock split which the Company intends to propose at the 18th Ordinary
    General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June 18, 2021

4. Others

  1. Changes in major subsidiaries during the period

(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) : No

  1. Accounting policy changes and accounting estimate changes
    1. Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : No
    2. Changes due to other reasons : No
    3. Accounting estimate change : No
  3. Number of outstanding shares at the end of the periods (Common Stock):
    1. Number of outstanding shares at the end of the periods (Including treasury stock):

As of March 31, 2021: 1,251,499,501

As of March 31, 2020:1,251,499,501

2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the periods:

As of March 31, 2021 : 52,404,470

As of March 31, 2020 : 32,204,257

3. Average number of outstanding shares during the periods:

For the Year ended March 31, 2021(accumulative): 1,199,760,352

For the Year ended March 31, 2020 (accumulative): 1,243,634,792

Notes: For information on the number of shares used to calculate consolidated earnings per share, please refer to"(Earnings per share)" under "5. Consolidated Financial Statements" of this document.

The above figures for treasury shares do not include shares held as part of mutual holdings with investments accounted for using the equity method.

The trust account associated with this trust holds stock of the Company's stock, which are treated as treasury stock; 1,547,972 stocks in the financial year ended March 2021 and 1,667,211 stocks in the financial year ended March 2020.

  • This summary of consolidated financial results is not subject to audits.
  • Important Note Concerning the Appropriate Use of Business Forecasts and other :
  • This document contains forward-looking statements based on information available to the company at the time of disclosure and certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. Sojitz makes no assurances as to the actual results and/or other outcomes, which may differ substantially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to various factors including changes in economic conditions in key markets, both in and outside of Japan, and exchange rate movements. The Company will provide timely disclosure of any material changes, events, or other relevant issues.
  • Supplementary materials on financial results can be found on our web site. We will hold an IR meeting on financial results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 and Medium-Term Management Plan 2023 for analysts and institutional investors on April 30, 2021. Contents (materials and videos) of the meeting and condensed transcript of Q&A session will be posted on our web site immediately after the meeting.

1. Analysis of Business Results

  1. Overview of Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020 March 31, 2021)

Economic Environment

In the year ended March 31, 2021, the global economy experienced a substantial slowdown due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of measures for fighting the pandemic, such as the lockdowns, travel restrictions, and stay-at-home requests instituted in numerous countries. Governments around the world implemented fiscal and financial measures, resulting in a recovery trend that emerged around the summer. However, the later emergence of variant COVID-19 viruses caused case numbers to resume increasing. Currently, there is a sense of anticipation regarding the vaccination of populations centered on developed countries. Regardless, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economic activities.

COVID-19 case numbers remain high in the United States, but the widespread vaccination of the population along with the benefits of measures such as stimulus payments to individuals and additional economic stimulus packages have spurred recovery in economic activities. Going forward, however, it will be important to monitor the impacts of the United States' efforts to detach its economic growth from China on the supply chains for semiconductors and other electronic components.

The slowdown in the European economy has been substantial as a result of intermittent lockdowns instituted in response to the rapid spread of variant COVID-19 viruses, and it is possible that wages and the job market will be slow to recover following protracted periods of unemployment among younger and other generations.

Meanwhile, a trade agreement was reached between the United Kingdom and the European Union, but there is concern for the trade implications of the non-tariff trade barriers that will be put in place going forward.

China has successfully prevented subsequent COVID-19 outbreaks on a nationwide level through localized lockdowns and individual quarantines. In addition, exports from this country have been brisk centered on electronic products and components. Nevertheless, ongoing caution is warranted with regard to the risks present in this market, particularly those related to reduced creditability as cases of debt default increase and to the ever more intense conflicts with the United States.

Conditions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic vary by country in Southeast Asia. Accordingly, there is disparity in the speed of economic recovery between, for example, Vietnam, which has experienced positive growth, and Indonesia and the Philippines, where COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Countries across Southeast Asia have begun vaccinating their populations, but progress in these vaccinations also varies by country. Economic recovery could thus be slow in countries where a significant amount of time is required for the population to be vaccinated.

In Japan, there are signs of recovery in corporate activities driven by growth in exports and economic stimulus measures. Meanwhile, the rise in COVID-19 cases seen during the winter has placed additional pressure on the economy. There is thus a need to carefully monitor the contraction of domestic demand, which is seen being centered on face-to-face service industries, as the government institutes state of emergency declarations and other pandemic-fighting measures. Ongoing caution is also required with regard to the impacts of U.S.-China conflicts on the global economy.

Financial Performance

Sojitz Corporation's consolidated business results for the year ended March 31, 2021 are presented below.

Revenue

Revenue was down 8.7% year on year, to ¥1,602,485 million, due to lower revenue

in the Automotive Division, as a result of decreases in sales units in overseas

automobile operations; and in the Chemicals Division, a result of declines in the

transaction volumes of plastic resins and falling methanol prices; and in the Retail &

Lifestyle Business Division, as a result of lower lumber transactions.

Gross profit

Gross profit decreased ¥ 32,374 million year on year to ¥188,120 million, due to

decrease in revenue in the Metals & Mineral Resources Division, influenced by a

decline in coal prices and the sale of partial coal interests recorded at the end of the

1

previous fiscal year, decreases in sales units in overseas automobile operations in

the Automotive Division, and fall of methanol prices in the first quarter in the

Chemicals Division.

Profit before tax

Profit before tax decreased ¥38,108 million year on year, to ¥37,420 million, as the

declines in gross profit, share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity

method and other income and expenses stemming from the sale of thermal coal

interests in the previous year outweighed the benefits of the decreases in selling,

general and administrative expenses.

Profit for the year

After deducting income tax expenses of ¥8,002 million from profit before tax of

¥37,420 million, profit for the year amounted to ¥29,417 million, down ¥35,156

million year on year. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company)

decreased ¥33,820 million year on year, to ¥270,01 million.

Comprehensive

Comprehensive income for the year of ¥62,967 million was recorded, compared

income for the year

with comprehensive loss for the year of ¥2,361 million in the previous fiscal year,

following an increase in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive

income along with more beneficial foreign currency translation differences for foreign

operations. Comprehensive income for the year (attributable to owners of the

Company) of ¥59,111 million was recorded, compared with comprehensive loss for

the year of ¥4,220 million in the previous fiscal year.

Results for the year ended March 31, 2021, are summarized by segment below.

Automotive

Revenue was down 17.7% year on year, to ¥185,413 million, as a result of decreases in sales units in overseas automobile operations as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥1,166 million, to ¥1,214 million, as a result of a decline in gross profit.

Aerospace & Transportation Project

Revenue was down 25.4% year on year, to ¥26,565 million, due to decreases in aircraft transactions.

Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) increased ¥40 million, to ¥1,834 million. Gross profit decreased, but that was outweighed by the impacts of an increase in other income stemming from impairment losses on Company-owned ships in previous fiscal year.

Machinery & Medical Infrastructure

Revenue was down 10.9% year on year, to 110,199 million, due to decreases in industrial machinery transactions. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥572 million, to 3,995 million as an increase in share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method counteracted the impacts of a decline in gross profit and loss on reorganization of subsidiaries/associates of industrial machinery related company.

Energy & Social Infrastructure

Revenue was down 30.2% year on year, to ¥57,268 million, as a decrease in income from overseas natural gas-fired power generation businesses and lower trading volume of LNG. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥6,040 million, to ¥3,592 million. Other income and expenses improved due to the acquisition of an additional stake in a solar power generation business company and gain on the

2

partial sale of a natural gas-fired power project company, but that was outweighed by the impacts of a decline in gross profit.

Metals & Mineral Resources

Revenue was up 1.6% year on year, to ¥356,192 million, as a result of a price increase on ferroalloy and higher trading volume. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥21,777 million, to loss of ¥1,673 million, as the declines in gross profit associated with the price of coal to fall and other income and expenses due to the sale of thermal coal interests in the previous equivalent period.

Chemicals

Revenue was down 8.9% year on year, to ¥406,784 million, as a result of lower transaction volumes of plastic resins and declines in the price of methanol. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) increased ¥3,515 million, to ¥5,754 million as the decline in gross profit.

Foods & Agriculture Business

Revenue was up 8.6% year on year, to ¥125,173 million, following higher transactions volumes in overseas fertilizer businesses. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) increased ¥3,697 million, to ¥5,062 million, as a result of an increase in gross profit.

Retail & Lifestyle Business

Revenue was down 9.1% year on year, at ¥282,027million, as the impacts of lower lumber, meat and textile transactions because of COVID-19 pandemic. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥1,417 million, to ¥4,546 million as a decline in gross profit.

Industrial Infrastructure & Urban Development

Revenue was down 7.3% year on year, to ¥31,954 million, because of a decline in real estate transactions. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥410 million, to ¥1,064 million, as a result of a decline in share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method.

(2) Financial Position

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Total assets on March 31, 2021, stood at ¥2,300,115 million, up ¥69,830 million from March 31, 2020.

This increase was primarily a result of an increase in fixed assets due to the acquisition of an additional stake in a solar power generation business company and an increase in Investments accounted for using the equity Method following new acquisitions in solar power generation business.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2021, amounted to ¥1,645,476 million, up ¥37,089 million from March 31, 2020, largely due to an increase in interest-baring debt following new borrowing.

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company was ¥619,111 million on March 31, 2021, up ¥39,988 million from March 31, 2020. This increase was largely due to an increase in profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) and other components of equity resulted primarily from foreign exchange rate and stock price fluctuations.

Sojitz consequently, on March 31, 2021, the current ratio was 162.7%, the long-term debt ratio was 82.5%, and the equity ratio was 26.9%. Net interest-bearing debt (total interest-bearing debt less cash and cash equivalents and time deposits) totaled ¥610,677 million on March 31, 2021, ¥2,496 million decline from March 31, 2020. This resulted in the Company's net debt equity ratio equaling 0.99 times at March 31, 2021.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sojitz Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:47:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
