Sojitz : (Delayed) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Scheduled date of Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting: June 18, 2021
Scheduled filing date of financial report: June 18, 2021
Scheduled date of delivery of dividends: June 21, 2021
Supplementary materials for the quarterly financial results: Yes
Investor conference for the quarterly financial results: Yes
(Rounded down to millions of Japanese Yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the last year.
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Revenue
Profit before tax
Profit for the year
owners of the
income for the year
Company
For the year ended
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
Millions of Yen
%
March 31, 2021
1,602,485
(8.7)
37,420
(50.5)
29,417
(54.4)
27,001
(55.6)
62,967
-
March 31, 2020
1,754,825
(5.5)
75,528
(20.4)
64,573
(14.2)
60,821
(13.6)
(2,361)
-
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Profit ratio to equity attributable
Profit before tax ratio
per share
per share
to owners of the Company
to total assets
For the year ended
Yen
Yen
%
%
March 31, 2021
22.51
22.51
4.5
1.7
March 31, 2020
48.91
48.91
10.2
3.3
Note : Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method
March 31, 2021 : 14,786 millions of yenMarch 31, 2020 : 24,908 millions of yen
Note : Basic earnings per share and Diluted earnings per share are calculated based on Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
Total equity attributable to
Total equity attributable
Total equity per share
Total assets
Total equity
to owners of the
attributable to owners of the
owners of the Company
Company ratio
Company
As of
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2021
2,300,115
654,639
619,111
26.9
516.32
March 31, 2020
2,230,285
621,898
579,123
26.0
474.97
(3) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Operating activities
Investing activities
Financing activities
Cash & cash equivalents
at the end of the year
For the year ended
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
Millions of Yen
March 31, 2021
84,972
(35,676)
(40,621)
287,597
March 31, 2020
40,510
(35,669)
(12,164)
272,651
2.Cash Dividends
Cash divided per share
Total amount
Dividend on total
Consolidated
equity attributable to
of cash dividends
owners of the
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Year end
Annual
payout ratio
(annual)
Company
(consolidated)
For the year ended
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of Yen
%
%
March 31, 2020
-
8.50
-
8.50
17.00
21,011
34.8
3.5
March 31, 2021
-
5.00
5.00
10.00
12,006
44.4
2.0
March 31, 2022(forecast)
-
7.00
-
7.00
14.00
31.7
Note :
Changes in cash dividend forecast : No
At the 18th Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June 18, 2021, the Company intends to propose a one-for-five reverse stock split affecting shares of common stock to be conducted with an effective date of October 1, 2021. Accounting for the impacts of this reverse stock split, the Company plans to issue a year-end dividend of ￥35.00 per share.
The Company intends repurchase of share of its common stock from May 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021. In case execute the share repurchase, consolidated payout ratio (forecast) is above 30%.
3. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Year Ending March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 - March 31, 2022)
Description of % is indicated as the change rate compared with the same period last year.
Profit attributable to owners of the Company
Basic earnings
per share
For the Year Ending
Millions of Yen
%
Yen
March 31, 2022
Full-year
53,000
96.3
44.20
Note :
Basic earnings per share is calculated based on Profit attributable to owners of the Company.
Basic earnings per share is without taking into consideration the impacts of this reverse stock split which the Company intends to propose at the 18th Ordinary
General Shareholders' Meeting scheduled to be held on June 18, 2021
4. Others
Changes in major subsidiaries during the period
(Changes in specified subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation) : No
Accounting policy changes and accounting estimate changes
Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS : No
Changes due to other reasons : No
Accounting estimate change : No
Number of outstanding shares at the end of the periods (Common Stock):
Number of outstanding shares at the end of the periods (Including treasury stock):
As of March 31, 2021: 1,251,499,501
As of March 31, 2020:1,251,499,501
2. Number of treasury stock at the end of the periods:
As of March 31, 2021 : 52,404,470
As of March 31, 2020 : 32,204,257
3. Average number of outstanding shares during the periods:
For the Year ended March 31, 2021(accumulative): 1,199,760,352
For the Year ended March 31, 2020 (accumulative): 1,243,634,792
Notes: For information on the number of shares used to calculate consolidated earnings per share, please refer to"(Earnings per share)" under "5. Consolidated Financial Statements" of this document.
The above figures for treasury shares do not include shares held as part of mutual holdings with investments accounted for using the equity method.
The trust account associated with this trust holds stock of the Company's stock, which are treated as treasury stock; 1,547,972 stocks in the financial year ended March 2021 and 1,667,211 stocks in the financial year ended March 2020.
This summary of consolidated financial results is not subject to audits.
Important Note Concerning the Appropriate Use of Business Forecasts and other :
This document contains forward-looking statements based on information available to the company at the time of disclosure and certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. Sojitz makes no assurances as to the actual results and/or other outcomes, which may differ substantially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements due to various factors including changes in economic conditions in key markets, both in and outside of Japan, and exchange rate movements. The Company will provide timely disclosure of any material changes, events, or other relevant issues.
Supplementary materials on financial results can be found on our web site. We will hold an IR meeting on financial results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 and Medium-Term Management Plan 2023 for analysts and institutional investors on April 30, 2021. Contents (materials and videos) of the meeting and condensed transcript of Q&A session will be posted on our web site immediately after the meeting.
1. Analysis of Business Results
Overview of Fiscal 2020 (April 1, 2020－ March 31, 2021)
Economic Environment
In the year ended March 31, 2021, the global economy experienced a substantial slowdown due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the impacts of measures for fighting the pandemic, such as the lockdowns, travel restrictions, and stay-at-home requests instituted in numerous countries. Governments around the world implemented fiscal and financial measures, resulting in a recovery trend that emerged around the summer. However, the later emergence of variant COVID-19 viruses caused case numbers to resume increasing. Currently, there is a sense of anticipation regarding the vaccination of populations centered on developed countries. Regardless, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact economic activities.
COVID-19 case numbers remain high in the United States, but the widespread vaccination of the population along with the benefits of measures such as stimulus payments to individuals and additional economic stimulus packages have spurred recovery in economic activities. Going forward, however, it will be important to monitor the impacts of the United States' efforts to detach its economic growth from China on the supply chains for semiconductors and other electronic components.
The slowdown in the European economy has been substantial as a result of intermittent lockdowns instituted in response to the rapid spread of variant COVID-19 viruses, and it is possible that wages and the job market will be slow to recover following protracted periods of unemployment among younger and other generations.
Meanwhile, a trade agreement was reached between the United Kingdom and the European Union, but there is concern for the trade implications of the non-tariff trade barriers that will be put in place going forward.
China has successfully prevented subsequent COVID-19 outbreaks on a nationwide level through localized lockdowns and individual quarantines. In addition, exports from this country have been brisk centered on electronic products and components. Nevertheless, ongoing caution is warranted with regard to the risks present in this market, particularly those related to reduced creditability as cases of debt default increase and to the ever more intense conflicts with the United States.
Conditions pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic vary by country in Southeast Asia. Accordingly, there is disparity in the speed of economic recovery between, for example, Vietnam, which has experienced positive growth, and Indonesia and the Philippines, where COVID-19 cases continue to increase. Countries across Southeast Asia have begun vaccinating their populations, but progress in these vaccinations also varies by country. Economic recovery could thus be slow in countries where a significant amount of time is required for the population to be vaccinated.
In Japan, there are signs of recovery in corporate activities driven by growth in exports and economic stimulus measures. Meanwhile, the rise in COVID-19 cases seen during the winter has placed additional pressure on the economy. There is thus a need to carefully monitor the contraction of domestic demand, which is seen being centered on face-to-face service industries, as the government institutes state of emergency declarations and other pandemic-fighting measures. Ongoing caution is also required with regard to the impacts of U.S.-China conflicts on the global economy.
Financial Performance
Sojitz Corporation's consolidated business results for the year ended March 31, 2021 are presented below.
Revenue
Revenue was down 8.7% year on year, to ¥1,602,485 million, due to lower revenue
in the Automotive Division, as a result of decreases in sales units in overseas
automobile operations; and in the Chemicals Division, a result of declines in the
transaction volumes of plastic resins and falling methanol prices; and in the Retail &
Lifestyle Business Division, as a result of lower lumber transactions.
Gross profit
Gross profit decreased ¥ 32,374 million year on year to ¥188,120 million, due to
decrease in revenue in the Metals & Mineral Resources Division, influenced by a
decline in coal prices and the sale of partial coal interests recorded at the end of the
previous fiscal year, decreases in sales units in overseas automobile operations in
the Automotive Division, and fall of methanol prices in the first quarter in the
Chemicals Division.
Profit before tax
Profit before tax decreased ¥38,108 million year on year, to ¥37,420 million, as the
declines in gross profit, share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity
method and other income and expenses stemming from the sale of thermal coal
interests in the previous year outweighed the benefits of the decreases in selling,
general and administrative expenses.
Profit for the year
After deducting income tax expenses of ¥8,002 million from profit before tax of
¥37,420 million, profit for the year amounted to ¥29,417 million, down ¥35,156
million year on year. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company)
decreased ¥33,820 million year on year, to ¥270,01 million.
Comprehensive
Comprehensive income for the year of ¥62,967 million was recorded, compared
income for the year
with comprehensive loss for the year of ¥2,361 million in the previous fiscal year,
following an increase in financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive
income along with more beneficial foreign currency translation differences for foreign
operations. Comprehensive income for the year (attributable to owners of the
Company) of ¥59,111 million was recorded, compared with comprehensive loss for
the year of ¥4,220 million in the previous fiscal year.
Results for the year ended March 31, 2021, are summarized by segment below.
Automotive
Revenue was down 17.7% year on year, to ¥185,413 million, as a result of decreases in sales units in overseas automobile operations as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥1,166 million, to ¥1,214 million, as a result of a decline in gross profit.
Aerospace & Transportation Project
Revenue was down 25.4% year on year, to ¥26,565 million, due to decreases in aircraft transactions.
Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) increased ¥40 million, to ¥1,834 million. Gross profit decreased, but that was outweighed by the impacts of an increase in other income stemming from impairment losses on Company-owned ships in previous fiscal year.
Machinery & Medical Infrastructure
Revenue was down 10.9% year on year, to 110,199 million, due to decreases in industrial machinery transactions. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥572 million, to 3,995 million as an increase in share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method counteracted the impacts of a decline in gross profit and loss on reorganization of subsidiaries/associates of industrial machinery related company.
Energy & Social Infrastructure
Revenue was down 30.2% year on year, to ¥57,268 million, as a decrease in income from overseas natural gas-fired power generation businesses and lower trading volume of LNG. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥6,040 million, to ¥3,592 million. Other income and expenses improved due to the acquisition of an additional stake in a solar power generation business company and gain on the
partial sale of a natural gas-fired power project company, but that was outweighed by the impacts of a decline in gross profit.
Metals & Mineral Resources
Revenue was up 1.6% year on year, to ¥356,192 million, as a result of a price increase on ferroalloy and higher trading volume. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥21,777 million, to loss of ¥1,673 million, as the declines in gross profit associated with the price of coal to fall and other income and expenses due to the sale of thermal coal interests in the previous equivalent period.
Chemicals
Revenue was down 8.9% year on year, to ¥406,784 million, as a result of lower transaction volumes of plastic resins and declines in the price of methanol. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) increased ¥3,515 million, to ¥5,754 million as the decline in gross profit.
Foods & Agriculture Business
Revenue was up 8.6% year on year, to ¥125,173 million, following higher transactions volumes in overseas fertilizer businesses. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) increased ¥3,697 million, to ¥5,062 million, as a result of an increase in gross profit.
Retail & Lifestyle Business
Revenue was down 9.1% year on year, at ¥282,027million, as the impacts of lower lumber, meat and textile transactions because of COVID-19 pandemic. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥1,417 million, to ¥4,546 million as a decline in gross profit.
Industrial Infrastructure & Urban Development
Revenue was down 7.3% year on year, to ¥31,954 million, because of a decline in real estate transactions. Profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) decreased ¥410 million, to ¥1,064 million, as a result of a decline in share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method.
(2) Financial Position
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Total assets on March 31, 2021, stood at ¥2,300,115 million, up ¥69,830 million from March 31, 2020.
This increase was primarily a result of an increase in fixed assets due to the acquisition of an additional stake in a solar power generation business company and an increase in Investments accounted for using the equity Method following new acquisitions in solar power generation business.
Total liabilities at March 31, 2021, amounted to ¥1,645,476 million, up ¥37,089 million from March 31, 2020, largely due to an increase in interest-baring debt following new borrowing.
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company was ¥619,111 million on March 31, 2021, up ¥39,988 million from March 31, 2020. This increase was largely due to an increase in profit for the year (attributable to owners of the Company) and other components of equity resulted primarily from foreign exchange rate and stock price fluctuations.
Sojitz consequently, on March 31, 2021, the current ratio was 162.7%, the long-term debt ratio was 82.5%, and the equity ratio was 26.9%. Net interest-bearing debt (total interest-bearing debt less cash and cash equivalents and time deposits) totaled ¥610,677 million on March 31, 2021, ¥2,496 million decline from March 31, 2020. This resulted in the Company's net debt equity ratio equaling 0.99 times at March 31, 2021.
