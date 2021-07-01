Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sojitz Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2768   JP3663900003

SOJITZ CORPORATION

(2768)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sojitz : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock

07/01/2021 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial Accounting Standards Foundation

July 1, 2021

Sojitz Corporation

Masayoshi Fujimoto, President & CEO

(TSE Code : 2768; TSE First Section)

For questions, contact:

Yoichi Yanagisawa, PR Dept.

TEL 03-6871-3404

Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock

Sojitz Corporation decided that, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 30, 2021, it has authorized the repurchase of shares of its common stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act.

Sojitz Corporation hereby announces the status of the Share Repurchase as follows.

1. Progress of the Share Repurchase as of June 30, 2021:

(1).

Class of shares repurchased

Common stock

(2).

Total number of shares repurchased

8,372,500 shares

(3).

Total purchase price for repurchase of shares

2,889,776,900 yen

(4).

Period of repurchase

June 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021

2. Accumulated total of the Share Repurchase as of June 30,2021 pursuant to the resolution below:

(1).

Total number of shares repurchased

16,459,900 shares

(2).

Total purchase price for repurchase of shares

5,607,374,100 yen

(References)

Details of the Share Repurchase resolved by Board of Directors on April 30, 2021

(1).

Class of shares to be repurchased

Common stock

(2).

Total number of shares to be repurchased

Up to 50 million shares

(Represents up to 4.2% of the total number of

outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock))

(3).

Total purchase price for repurchase of shares

Up to 15 billion yen

(4).

Period of repurchase

May 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021

(5).

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Sojitz Corporation published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 05:02:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOJITZ CORPORATION
01:03aSOJITZ  : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock
PU
06/30Nippon REIT Investment Changes Property Manager of Eight Properties
MT
06/02Sojitz Repurchases Own Shares Worth Nearly $25 Million
MT
06/01MASTERMYNE  : Secures Up to $512 Million Mining Services Contract; Shares Gain 5..
MT
06/01SOJITZ  : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock
PU
05/13SOJITZ  : (Delayed) Medium-Term Management Plan 2023 - Start of the Next Decade ..
PU
05/13SOJITZ  : (Delayed) Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended..
PU
04/30NIKKEI 225  : Off 0.8% Despite Strong Economic Reports
MT
04/29SOJITZ  : Notice Regarding Revised Remuneration for Outside Directors
PU
04/29SOJITZ  : Notice Regarding Share Consolidation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 765 B 15 889 M 15 889 M
Net income 2022 54 167 M 488 M 488 M
Net Debt 2022 733 B 6 594 M 6 594 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,13x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 399 B 3 595 M 3 592 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 19 463
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart SOJITZ CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sojitz Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOJITZ CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 335,00 JPY
Average target price 352,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masayoshi Fujimoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Seiichi Tanaka CFO, Representative Director, Head-IR & Accounting
Takashi Hara Chairman
Masaaki Kushibiki GM-Personnel & Information Technology Operations
Kayoko Naito Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOJITZ CORPORATION45.65%3 699
ITOCHU CORPORATION7.96%43 848
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION19.17%41 167
MITSUI & CO., LTD.32.34%37 708
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED214.91%22 538
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION-1.09%19 966