Sojitz : Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock

Financial Accounting Standards Foundation
July 1, 2021
Sojitz Corporation
Masayoshi Fujimoto, President & CEO
(TSE Code : 2768; TSE First Section)
For questions, contact:
Yoichi Yanagisawa, PR Dept.
TEL 03-6871-3404
Notice Regarding the Status of Share Repurchase of Treasury Stock
Sojitz Corporation decided that, at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on April 30, 2021, it has authorized the repurchase of shares of its common stock pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan, as applied pursuant to Paragraph 3, Article 165 of the Companies Act.
Sojitz Corporation hereby announces the status of the Share Repurchase as follows.
1. Progress of the Share Repurchase as of June 30, 2021:
|
(1).
|
Class of shares repurchased
|
Common stock
|
(2).
|
Total number of shares repurchased
|
8,372,500 shares
|
(3).
|
Total purchase price for repurchase of shares
|
2,889,776,900 yen
|
(4).
|
Period of repurchase
|
June 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021
2. Accumulated total of the Share Repurchase as of June 30,2021 pursuant to the resolution below:
|
(1).
|
Total number of shares repurchased
|
16,459,900 shares
|
(2).
|
Total purchase price for repurchase of shares
|
5,607,374,100 yen
(References)
Details of the Share Repurchase resolved by Board of Directors on April 30, 2021
|
(1).
|
Class of shares to be repurchased
|
Common stock
|
(2).
|
Total number of shares to be repurchased
|
Up to 50 million shares
|
|
|
(Represents up to 4.2% of the total number of
|
|
|
outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock))
|
(3).
|
Total purchase price for repurchase of shares
|
Up to 15 billion yen
|
(4).
|
Period of repurchase
|
May 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021
|
(5).
|
Method of repurchase
|
Purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Sojitz Corporation published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.