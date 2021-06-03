Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sol Cuisine Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VEG   CA83411E1088

SOL CUISINE LTD.

(VEG)
BTV New Listing Alert Video: Sol Cuisine Ltd. - Nutritionally Superior Plant-Based Food Alternatives

06/03/2021 | 02:35pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2021) - Sol Cuisine Ltd. (TSXV: VEG) - A company offering plant-based protein alternatives is now listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol VEG.



If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/sol-cuisine-plant-based-alternatives-new-listing-alert-60sec/

Sol Cuisine is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Jun 3rd to Jun 9th, 2021.

Sol Cuisine Ltd. (TSXV: VEG)
solcuisine.com

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces Investor Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact:
Trina Schlingmann
(604) 664-7401 x 5
trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86448


© Newsfilecorp 2021
